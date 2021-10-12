Callum Robinson buzzing after his ‘crazy week’

Callum Robinson praised his Republic of Ireland teammates for sticking by him through a ‘crazy week’ as he netted a hat-trick to sink Qatar at Aviva Stadium.

Fresh from his brace against Azerbaijan in Baku, Robinson became the first Ireland player to hit a treble since Robbie Keane seven years ago.

It capped a memorable, and controversial, international window for the West Brom attacker, after he admitted that he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine.

That led to some debate about his inclusion in the squad but Robinson followed it up with five goals in four days, his hat-trick earning him the player of the match award.

“Yeah, I’m happy to get the award. It’s been a a crazy week for me so I’m really happy to finish it off with a few goals and a massive win again here. It’s nice to win at home, it felt good to be at home and was a great night in front of our fans.

“Yeah, they (his teammates) have been here for me all week with what went on with the press and stuff. That’s what we’re about. We stick together. I’d be the same if it was one of my teammates. They are always there for me. You could see by the way I was playing this week, nothing else was in my head, I just wanted to get the results.”

Robinson completed his hat-trick following a deft through pass from Jeff Hendrick and he praised the midfielder’s ability to pick him out and help him join Keane among the recent Irish starts to manage the achievement.

“I said to Jeff after the third goal that I hoped he’d see my run. He’s back in the team and he has so much ability, the quality of that weight of pass made me over the moon,” he said, before expressing his admiration for record goal-scorer Keane.

“I can say I’m ready but what a hell of player Robbie Keane was, it’s a hell of an achievement to be named alongside someone like him. I’ve got a long way to go, I’ll keep working hard and hopefully keep scoring goals.

“You can see the way we’re playing, the results were going to come. Qatar are a quality team, we out footballed them, we won 4-0 tonight and 3-0 the other night, what more can you ask for?”