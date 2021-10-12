Ireland v Qatar player ratings: Callum Robinson fills goalscoring void but plenty more impress

Caoimhín Kelleher 7

A full debut for the Liverpool stopper but will never get an easier first 45 minutes as not tested once by Qatar. In fact, he did not have a single save of note in the entire 90 minutes on the way to the clean sheet. We will only know if he will challenge Gavin Bazunu when faced with a much stronger opposition.

Andrew Omobamidele 7

Has played himself into becoming a first-choice regular. The Norwich defender made the right side of the back three his own. Strong in defence but pressed forward against a lightweight attack. Provided solid cover for Doherty and Hendrick down the right channel.

Shane Duffy 8

Despite John Egan playing, Duffy was handed the captain’s armband and he popped up with a trademark headed goal to make it 4-0 with his sixth for his country. Anything good set-up by Qatar was snuffed out by the big Derry defender as his fine season for club and country continued.

John Egan 7

Went close with a first half header but his partnership with Omobamidele and Duffy is providing the backbone of the Irish side. A fine international period of two clean sheets against Azerbaijan and Qatar is the best preparation for Portugal next month.

Matt Doherty 7

What was turning into a super display was ended by injury for the Spurs man as he was replaced at the break by Cyrus Christie. Up to that point, he had looked a real threat in the right wing-back role. Combined really well with Hendrick and Ogbene.

Conor Hourihane 8

With Josh Cullen out injured, the Cork native came into central midfield. He had an immediate impact with an assist for Callum Robinson’s opener and then his corner set-up Duffy. Virtually dictated play in front of the back three. His delivery from set-pieces was on point.

Jeff Hendrick 8

Back to the form he displayed at Euro 2016 with an all-action display as he covered some ground. Was on the front foot, always willing to run into good areas. His slide-rule pass for Robinson’s third goal was sublime. Almost scored late on with a terrific strike.

Jamie McGrath 8

Was outstanding having impressed as a second-half sub against Azerbaijan, the former Dundalk winger got the nod ahead of Daryl Horgan who he replaced in Baku. Brought down for the penalty after being tripped by Boudiaf. Effective at either end as he tracked back well. Surely a big move in January beckons.

Enda Stevens 7

The Sheffield United defender had missed several games through injury and slotted back into the left-wing back position in place of James McClean. Like Doherty, is well suited to the position. Nothing fancy. Did the job required. A solid performance.

Callum Robinson 10

Ireland’s first player to score a hat-trick since 2014. The first Irish player to score in successive games since June 2017. You can’t ask for more than five goals in four days. May be stepping into the void left by Robbie Keane. Worthy of the standing ovation when replaced by Troy Parrot with 13 minutes remaining.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7

Still looks like a raw talent with more to come. Having grabbed his first senior goal against Azerbaijan, the Rotherham United frontman started for the first time for Ireland. Denied by the crossbar with a first half header. Replaced by Jason Knight on 69 minutes.

SUBS

Cyrus Christie 7 (for Doherty, half-time): Lacking game time at Fulham, he put in a solid shift for the second period. Attacked more than defended. A willing runner.

Jason Knight 6 (for Ogbene, 69): Recovered from illness after missing out against Azerbaijan. His versatility offers the team different options.

Nathan Collins (for Duffy, 77): A senior debut for the Burnley defender. Troy Parrott (for Robinson, 77): An eighth cap for the 19-year-old. Harry Arter (for Hourihane, 88). James Collins (for McGrath 88). All four not on long enough to mark.