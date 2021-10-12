Ireland team news: Kelleher, Hourihane, and Ogbene among five changes for Qatar friendly

Stephen Kenny has made five changes from the side that beat Azerbaijan on Saturday to his starting team for tonight’s friendly against Qatar at Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).
As the manager confirmed yesterday, Gavin Bazunu makes way after eight starts in a row to allow Caoimhín Kelleher the goalkeeping duties.
Elsewhere, Enda Stevens comes in for James McClean at left wingback. The injured Josh Cullen is replaced by Conor Hourihane in the holding midfield role, Jamie McGrath’s impressive performance as an interval sub in Baku displaces Daryl Horgan, while Chiedozie Ogbene gets his start in place of Adam Idah.
The 25,000 available tickets for tonight’s restricted attendance have been sold out, according to the FAI, as Kenny sets about getting his first home win since taking the senior post in April 2020.
C Kelleher; A Omobamidele, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, C Hourihane, J Hendrick, E Stevens; J McGrath; C Robinson, C Ogbene.