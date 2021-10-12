Ireland U21s rue missed penalty in costly loss to Montenegro

Montenegro U21 2 Republic of Ireland U21 1

The Republic of Ireland's chances of qualifying for the 2023 U21 Euros were dealt a blow as they fell to a disastrous 2-1 defeat away to Montenegro.

Two goals in the first nine minutes from Nikola Krstovic and Ivan Vukcevic condemned Ireland to a poor defeat against mediocre opposition.

Mark McGuinness pulled one back late on but a missed penalty from skipper Conor Coventry proved costly as Montenegro held on to win.

Ireland began the game positively and threatened in the opening minutes, but disaster struck as Montenegro hit the front with their first chance of the game after four minutes.

A ball over the top from Milan Vukotic played Krstovic in behind the defence, who were flat-footed as the Dunajska Streda striker strode through.

He still seemed to have a lot to do, but Brian Maher charged off his line and was easily rounded by Krstovic, who finished well into the empty net from a tight angle.

It went from bad to worse five minutes later as Will Ferry lost possession poorly, McGuinness sold himself easily, and Vukcevic smashed into the top corner.

Montenegro could easily have been 3-0 up shortly after with their third chance, but Niko Janjic saw his fine effort fly just outside the post.

They did have the ball in the box as the half-hour approached as Krstovic netted a free header, but this time it was chalked off for offside.

Slowly, Ireland began to find their feet and Alex Gilbert saw a shot blocked before forcing Montenegro keeper Nikola Ivezic into a save.

Ross Tierney was denied what looked a good shout for a penalty as he was bundled over in the box, and was booked for his trouble.

The Sammarinese referee appeared out of his depth, and he denied sub JJ Kayode a stonewall penalty as he was mounted in the box before booking him too.

Ireland got the lifeline they needed as Danilo Pesukic made a hames of a Ferry corner and McGuinness headed into an empty net.

Another gift arrived soon after as Jake O'Brien was fouled in the box by Nemanja Perovic, but Coventry's weak penalty was saved by Ivezic with the aid of the post.

Montenegro: Nikola Izevic; Danilo Pesukic, Nemanja Perovic, Anto Babic, Andrija Raznatovic (Vuk Strikovic 87); Srdjan Krstovic (Arnel Kujovic 55), Nikola Janjic, Milan Vukotic (Zaim Divanovic 46); Ivan Vukcevic (Ognjen Obradovic 71), Omar Sijaric (Djordje Saletic 71), Nikola Krstovic.

Republic of Ireland: Brian Maher; Lee O'Connor, Jake O'Brien, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Conor Coventry, Gavin Kilkenny (JJ Kayode 77), Ross Tierney (Dawson Devoy 77); Alex Gilbert (Oliver O'Neill 61), Will Ferry, Evan Ferguson (Colm Whelan 61).