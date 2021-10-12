League of Ireland confirm new dates for postponed First Division fixtures

There have been two fixture changes confirmed in the SSE Airtricity First Division after the games were postponed last weekend due to international call-ups.
Galway United v Bray Wanderers and UCD v Treaty United, both were originally fixed for last Friday but due to League of Ireland players being included in an extended Republic of Ireland U21 squad, the games were postponed.
Both games now take place on Friday, October 22 with kick-offs at 7.45pm.
All four sides look set to feature in the play-offs with Shelbourne already claiming the league title.
Second to fifth in the First Division make the play-offs with Athlone Town having an outside chance of breaking into the quartet.
The team that comes through the play-offs then take on the side who come second from bottom in the Premier Division with Waterford currently in that position with Longford Town set to be relegated from the top tier.