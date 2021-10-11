Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings passes away

Hemmings' company Grovemoor has been involved in talks to take over League of Ireland side Cork City
Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings passes away

Trevor Hemmings.

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 22:39

Businessman Trevor Hemmings has passed away, at the age of 86.

Hemmings is the owner of Preston North End FC and his company Grovemoor has been involved in talks to take over League of Ireland side Cork City.

He is renowned in racing circles and won three third Grand Nationals as an owner.

A Preston statement said: “Preston North End FC can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021. A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

More in this section

Caoimhin Kelleher 11/10/2021 'Proud' Caoimhín Kelleher to get first Ireland start but 'no wholesale changes' for Stephen Kenny
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session Stephen Kenny: ‘60% to 70% of our best players are defenders’
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session 'Octopus' Caoimhín Kelleher determined to claim No.1 for Liverpool and Ireland
Cork City FC
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Qatar: Five talking points as Stephen Kenny seeks further evidence of progress

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up