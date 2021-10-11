Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings passes away

Businessman Trevor Hemmings has passed away, at the age of 86.

Hemmings is the owner of Preston North End FC and his company Grovemoor has been involved in talks to take over League of Ireland side Cork City.

He is renowned in racing circles and won three third Grand Nationals as an owner.

A Preston statement said: “Preston North End FC can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021. A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”