Ireland U21s chasing Montenegro win to maintain Group F pace

It’s 13 years since Giovanni Trapattoni’s Republic of Ireland side returned from Podgorica with just the one point to show for their efforts.

Jim Crawford knows his U21s need to claim all three against Montenegro as the Euro 2023 qualifiers hot up.

With Italy and Sweden both visiting Dublin next month, Crawford admits that victory today (kick-off 4.30pm) is required to keep his side neck and neck with the other Group F contenders, not least because Ireland have already slipped up once.

The concession of a late penalty and two precious points in Luxembourg last month was tempered somewhat by the 2-0 win over the same opposition in Tallaght last Friday night. More of the same is required again.

“Yeah, look that’s it. We don’t be taking too much notice of the table yet. It really is game to game but you’re right, there is only 10 games in it. It’s a sprint and you certainly need to win your games.

“Sweden have come here to Montenegro and won and we have to match that so, yeah, we need to win. We’ll be as prepared as we possibly can be and the pressure is on but that’s what you want.

“Players have to learn how to operate in an environment where it is must-win games because that’s all part of the development. With November being such a huge window, we want to be there and thereabouts.”

Italy host the Swedes in Monza at the same time today but Crawford’s focus will hardly stray far. Montenegro have been competitive against the group’s big guns and they will press higher and present a more physical challenge than Luxembourg.

Ultimately, this is the sort of game that Ireland need to be winning if they are to have designs on topping the group or, failing that, securing a play-off spot via a second-place finish.

Thankfully, then, Crawford has the majority of his squad available after all the recent uncertainty over red tape and Montenegro’s place vis-a-vis the UK’s red list.

Only five of his original squad have not made it to the Balkans, the most significant being the injured Tyreik Wright who was excellent on Friday. Eight of the home-based, back-up squad named some weeks ago have also travelled.

Crawford was criticised by Galway United boss John Caulfield for naming that latter collective and keeping them on standby.

There has been no contact since with Caulfield, but no grudge held either.

“Ah look, jeez, I wouldn’t be one that would ever ignore anything. I’m sure I’ll be down to Galway to watch a couple of games too. For me, he has his opinion and I have my opinion — and mine’s right.”

It’s not the easiest of gigs, the U21s. The last qualifying bid was holed below the waterline when Stephen Kenny promoted a chunk of their players to the senior ranks and the likes of Conor Coventry and Mark McGuinness look like candidates for similar progress at some stage.

With Wright unavailable, and the likes of Adam Idah and Troy Parrott no longer involved, the burden of scoring will again fall heavily on JJ Kayode who claimed the first on Friday.