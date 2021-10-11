Stephen Kenny: ‘60% to 70% of our best players are defenders’

Stephen Kenny has admitted the proliferation of quality defenders has influenced the tactical evolution of his Ireland team.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly against World Cup hosts Qatar, the Ireland manager declined to agree with a proposition that his switching to a formation utilising wingbacks coincided with the arrival onto his coaching staff of Anthony Barry in February.

He is a set-piece specialist on the backroom team of Chelsea, who are wedded to the 3-4-2-1 approach that has become a staple of Ireland’s since the World Cup campaign began in March.

Ireland had failed to win any of the first eight games of Kenny’s reign before Barry replaced Damien Duff, who walked away from the post in January.

Victory over Azerbaijan on Saturday, the first of the qualifiers, was Kenny’s second in 17 matches.

The tactical shift solved a dilemma Kenny’s predecessors Mick McCarthy and Martin O’Neill struggled to crack, accommodating Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same side.

Coleman should return from a hamstring injury for the penultimate qualifier against Portugal on November 11 but Kenny is sticking with the set-up for the last friendly of the year.

“We’ve used that system in all the games since March, bar against Andorra when we played a back four,” the manager said of the formation overhaul.

“It is the realisation that it’s possibly fair to say that 60 to 70% of our best players are defenders.

“We’ve got the three emerging centre-backs coming through at their clubs, Andrew Omobamidele, Dara O’Shea, and Nathan Collins. They’re players who can play wingback at their clubs.

“We can shape our team around that. It can be tactically flexible against the better nations, giving us a better chance against them.

“What we’ve got to improve on is that aspect against teams that we’re capable of beating.”

Tuesday night’s selection won’t be a shadow of the side that thumped the Azeris 3-0, though a knee injury to Josh Cullen will likely create a vacancy in central midfield.

Kenny will want to use the workout as a template for the visit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s first seeds next month and the trip to Luxembourg three days later, where they’ll seek to salvage third spot.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s fine showing in Baku, crowned by a headed goal, should see him start in place of the player he replaced for the last half hour, Adam Idah.

There has been much excitement attached to the batch of U21 graduates Kenny brought with him into the senior fold but 24-year-old Ogbene is offering a different dimension in attack.

Born in Nigeria, the Rotherham United player moved to Cork with his parents at seven and pledged his allegiance to Ireland last year amid interest from his birth country.

“Chiedozie should have been allowed to play for us a long time ago,” said Kenny.

“The process was with Uefa and Fifa, having to trawl through records, which I didn’t feel was right.

“A lot of people in Cork are very proud of him having done so well. He’s forging a career for himself at the moment in League One. Ideally, you’d want him playing at the highest possible level he can.”

Qatar, composed entirely of domestically-based players, have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, last month’s 1-1 in Luxembourg.

Uefa allowed them into the European section of the qualifiers on a non-competitive basis to prepare for participating in the World Cup they stage in November 2022. Their first game against Ireland last March, played on neutral ground in Hungary, ended 1-1.

Any aspiration Ireland had of joining the hosts in the Middle East next year were ended after five qualifiers, following a paltry return of two points.

Asked if the remaining target is third, Kenny said: “Yeah. Firstly, we would like a good performance against Qatar but we’ll have to earn the victory.”

Tonight’s game is a virtual sellout at the Aviva Stadium, with only 300 of the 25,000 tickets available still on sale last night.