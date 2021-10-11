'Octopus' Caoimhín Kelleher determined to claim No.1 for Liverpool and Ireland

Nicknamed the Octopus by his Liverpool teammate James Milner, Caoimhín Kelleher will be happy to get his hands on the Ireland’s No 1 jersey for 90 minutes on Tuesday night.

Ordinarily, the first Reds player since Robbie Keane 2009 to represent Ireland would be considered a certain regular, particularly one with Champions League experience, but he’s in the extraordinary situation of having two rivals with similar claims.

And the even more unusual element is that the man in possession of the shirt for the competitive fare, Gavin Bazunu, is three years younger than himself and Mark Travers at just 22.

Kelleher could allow it to gnaw away at himself on two fronts that he’s consigned to a friendly against Qatar for his first senior start.

Darren Randolph wasn’t going to wilfully relinquish his status as first-choice for five years amid competition from the young guns, yet a combination of injuries removed that privilege for the start of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

The void to be occupied against Serbia was between Kelleher and Travers, two stoppers part of Kenny’s predecessor Mick McCarthy’s squads, but a muscle injury prevented the Liverpool man travelling to Belgrade.

A ropey competitive debut for Travers opened the door for Bazunu to replace him three days later against Luxembourg and in that spot has remained the teenager.

On media duties on Monday, the main thrust of the interrogation Kelleher faced was his decision to stay put at Liverpool as understudy to Alisson.

Bazunu, by contrast, has embarked on a policy of steering clear of parent club Manchester City, racking up games on loan. It probably has been the decisive component to keep him in command for Ireland.

Kelleher isn’t one to wallow in regrets, convinced his own inactivity is an essential stepping-stone to his target of becoming the main man at Liverpool. That’s right, the drive to succeed Alisson, first aired by the Corkonian when he was just 16, remains intact.

“There’s no point being somewhere and not thinking you could be No 1,” he asserted.

“You have to have that mentality and I want to push on and be No 1. And hopefully, if I get a chance, I’ll take it. I’m just trying to take it day by day at the minute. When I do get games for Liverpool, to put in good performances and show that I am capable of playing at that level and just trying to keep consistent and keep pushing on and hopefully one day I’ll get to that level.”

The custodian who started at his schoolboy club Ringmahon Rangers is clinical in his thinking about his route to the top. Irish players struggle for game-time across the Premier League circuit, never mind in the goalkeeping department at the 2020 title winners.

It’s been two years since Jurgen Klopp gave him the first of 10 first-team outings and he feels enough progress over that period for the waiting game to be justified.

Incremental milestones have been accrued, such as a long-term contract but the most telling, him leapfrogging the experienced Adrian into the seat closest to Alisson.

He’s not sure if he’d be at this point if the loan move to the Dutch league last year hadn’t been scuppered due to Alisson suffering a shoulder injury.

“Since I didn’t go on loan, I got my chance with Liverpool and did quite well,” he reasoned.

“I’m second choice, which is quite a big step for me. Some conversations were had about that before signing my new deal but the main ones were just about negotiating the contract, to be honest.

“You always have to progress and not be stagnant. So the next step for me was to be No 2, and I’ve taken that next step so I’m happy.”

The flipside of such a prestigious position, though, is living with its reality. By design, being backup restricts him to a watching brief, gaining the gloves this season only for the EFL Cup tie at Norwich City.

Though his class was evident in saving a penalty from Christos Tzolis, only an injury or suspension to Alisson will shorten his wait for the next exposure till October 27 when the next round against Preston North End comes around. Unless the Brazilian is the victim of quarantine rules for Saturday’s trip to Watford.

“If I do play at the weekend (against Watford), it would be good to get a game in with Ireland before that as well but the main focus is Qatar tomorrow.”

Should, as expected, Bazunu be reinstated for Portugal’s visit on November 11, there will be no inclination on Kelleher’s behalf to dwell on what might be.

“I am happy to see Gavin doing so well and don’t wish anything bad to happen,” he emphasised. “If he makes a save, I am just as happy as any player or fan watching, wanting us to win as well. We have known each other for three years since an U21 camp and get on well.

“I think it’s a different situation for me anyway. Liverpool wanted me to stay. If I need to have a conversation with them about playing more games, I’ll have it. I don’t regret anything.”