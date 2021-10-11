'Proud' Caoimhín Kelleher to get first Ireland start but 'no wholesale changes' for Stephen Kenny

Josh Cullen looks to be the sole enforced change for Ireland in tomorrow’s friendly against Qatar as Stephen Kenny hunts back-to-back wins for the first time.

All 26 players in the squad, bar the Anderlecht midfielder who jarred his knee in Saturday’s win in Azerbaijan, participated in today’s pre-match training at Abbotstown.

Aside from Caoimhín Kelleher being handed his first start in goal, Kenny would give little away about his line-up for the workout against the World Cup hosts.

Jason Knight returns from the illness and could replace Cullen in one of the holding midfield berths.

“There won’t be wholesale changes,” confirmed Kenny, awaiting his first home win since taking charge in April 2020. “It’s a great game for us, to obviously build on Saturday night.

“We want to do well tomorrow. We’ve got a home crowd, a 25,000 sellout, which for a friendly is terrific.

“Our objective is we’d like to win the game but we’ll have to earn the right to do that.

“Qatar have had some good results over the past year. They’re a very attacking team, they commit everything, they like to control a lot of games even against the better teams so we’ll have to play really well.

“We want to win at home, to experience that, and for the supporters to experience that.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher will finally get a start. Kenny used the Cork native in 10 of his 12 games as Ireland U19 manager over 2019 but an injury prevented him deputising when Darren Randolph was unavailable for the opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia in March.

He returned to play the second half of the friendly in Hungary but faces a battle to dislodge his younger colleague Gavin Bazunu, who has started the last eight matches.

“Caoimhín is a real natural goalkeeper,” said Kenny. “I’m well aware of his qualities. He did terrifically well and was just unfortunate last season that when he got injured, it opened the door for Gavin Bazunu who has been terrific.”

Kelleher, Alisson’s understudy at Anfield, spoke to the media ahead of his appearance between the sticks.

“In front of the home fans, to make my first start would be a special and proud moment for me,” said the 22-year-old. “I’ve a good few of my family coming up from Cork to watch the game.

“I’ll just try and play my own game, play my own game, and if that helps the team, great.

“It was always going to be difficult to become the first-choice with the senior team. To have three good goalkeepers, myself, Mark Travers, and Gavin all competing for one spot is healthy competition. We all get on with each other and I like competition; it makes you better.”