Shamrock Rovers starlet Emakhu pegs back Sweden

International U19 Friendly: Sweden 1 Ireland 1

Tom Mohan's Ireland U19s played a second draw with Sweden in four days as part of their Marbella training camp ahead of the UEFA Under-19 European Qualifiers in Bulgaria next month.

Having drawn 2-2 on Friday, Mohan made 11 changes for the second meeting, with a superb strike from Shamrock Rovers youngster Aidomo Emakhu cancelling out Jusef Erabi’s strike for Sweden.

Sweden took the lead midway through the first half following a good save by Ireland keeper Arlo Doherty. In the resulting scramble on the edge of the penalty area, Erabi expertly slotted home.

The Irish responded brilliantly to that setback and just six minutes later they were level.

Emakhu was alert and pounced on the loose ball following some hesitancy from the opposition’s defence before finishing superbly past the keeper.

Ireland was now on top and they almost went in front moments later when a great move down the right-hand side allowed Ben McCormack to fire home. But their celebrations were cut short as the linesman flagged for offside.

In a tense closing period, Ireland again almost snatched the victory but substitute Cristiano Fitzgerald was denied.

Sadly, the game was marred by a serious-looking injury to St. Patricks Athletic youngster McCormack.

Ireland will face Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro in their group next month.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Doherty (Leicester City), Gallagher (Lincoln City), (Seary (Preston) 57), Mills (Hull City), Abankwah (St Pat's) (Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg) 84), Adedokun (Brentford) (Adaramola (Crystal Palace) 84), Corbally (St Pat's), McJannett (Luton Town) (Lawal (Celtic) 84), Vaughan (Oldham) (Mullins (Bohemians) 84), McCormack (St Pat's) (Finn Benoa (Getafe) 71), Hayes (Fleetwood) (Fitzgerald (Boavista) 84), Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers) (Pearce (Southampton) 63).

SWEDEN: Guadagno, Robak, Nilsson, Ayari, Dahl, Widell, Olsson, Erabi, Swedberg, Navik, Qasem.

