Shamrock Rovers starlet Emakhu pegs back Sweden

Tom Mohan's Ireland U19s played a second draw with Sweden in four days
Shamrock Rovers starlet Emakhu pegs back Sweden

Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 14:21

International U19 Friendly: Sweden 1 Ireland 1

Tom Mohan's Ireland U19s played a second draw with Sweden in four days as part of their Marbella training camp ahead of the UEFA Under-19 European Qualifiers in Bulgaria next month.

Having drawn 2-2 on Friday, Mohan made 11 changes for the second meeting, with a superb strike from Shamrock Rovers youngster Aidomo Emakhu cancelling out Jusef Erabi’s strike for Sweden.

Sweden took the lead midway through the first half following a good save by Ireland keeper Arlo Doherty. In the resulting scramble on the edge of the penalty area, Erabi expertly slotted home.

The Irish responded brilliantly to that setback and just six minutes later they were level. 

Emakhu was alert and pounced on the loose ball following some hesitancy from the opposition’s defence before finishing superbly past the keeper.

Ireland was now on top and they almost went in front moments later when a great move down the right-hand side allowed Ben McCormack to fire home. But their celebrations were cut short as the linesman flagged for offside.

In a tense closing period, Ireland again almost snatched the victory but substitute Cristiano Fitzgerald was denied.

Sadly, the game was marred by a serious-looking injury to St. Patricks Athletic youngster McCormack.

Ireland will face Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro in their group next month.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Doherty (Leicester City), Gallagher (Lincoln City), (Seary (Preston) 57), Mills (Hull City), Abankwah (St Pat's) (Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg) 84), Adedokun (Brentford) (Adaramola (Crystal Palace) 84), Corbally (St Pat's), McJannett (Luton Town) (Lawal (Celtic) 84), Vaughan (Oldham) (Mullins (Bohemians) 84), McCormack (St Pat's) (Finn Benoa (Getafe) 71), Hayes (Fleetwood) (Fitzgerald (Boavista) 84), Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers) (Pearce (Southampton) 63).

SWEDEN: Guadagno, Robak, Nilsson, Ayari, Dahl, Widell, Olsson, Erabi, Swedberg, Navik, Qasem.

More in this section

Three big calls for Stephen Kenny as Ireland face into final two qualifiers Three big calls for Stephen Kenny as Ireland face into final two qualifiers
Callum Robinson applauds the fans after the game 9/10/2021 Is Callum Robinson ready to carry the goalscoring load for Ireland?
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-FRA Offside confusion as Kylian Mbappe seals Nations League for France
Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier

Jim Crawford relieved to put red tape behind him as Ireland U21s move on

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up