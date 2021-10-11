Crawford relieved to put red tape behind him as U21s move on

Jim Crawford admits it is a relief to have the majority of his Republic of Ireland U21 squad available for tomorrow’s European Championship qualifier in Montenegro after an unprecedented amount of red tape and headaches.

The travelling party was only finalised late on Friday night, just hours after their 2-0 defeat of Luxembourg in Tallaght, with most UK clubs giving the green light for their players to travel to the Balkan country.

Montenegro was removed from the UK’s red list only on Thursday evening.

“Well, I knew it was going to be last-minute stuff,” said Crawford from the team’s base in Podgorica. “It is a relief because you always want the best possible team that is available to you. So we found out late on the Friday.

“We work closely with UK and Irish clubs and I think everybody understood the complexities around the whole situation. When everybody was given the green light, we were delighted to get moving.

“Preparations altered slightly with regards numbers in training sessions and what have you, but you've certainly got a competent staff here that can manoeuvre the numbers, whether it's unit work, small-sided games or what have you. It's been great.

“It's seamless at the minute.”

The last-minute nature of the situation had prompted Crawford to name a home-based, back-up squad, many of whom have also travelled to Eastern Europe, and the manager admitted that he had provisional plans in place for this game based on the two different scenarios.

As it is, he has travelled with everyone bar Sam Blair of Bury, Oisin McEntee at Greenock Morton, Derby’s Louie Watson, Salford’s Tyreik Wright, plus Shelbourne’s Kameron Ledwige.

Wright was the only starter against Luxembourg last week and he will be missed.

“Yeah, Tyreik took a knock and he won't be available, but Tyreik is in a good place at the minute with his football, as I'm sure you would have seen in Tallaght, how influential he was, particularly in the second-half, with all his pace and directness.

“So he's a loss, but I've every confidence in players that can step in, in that particular position. The most important thing for Tyreik is he gets back to full fitness and plays competitive football every week with Salford.”

Montenegro are expected to be a tougher proposition than Luxembourg proved to be in Dublin. They have been competitive in their meetings with group favourites Italy and Sweden and offer a particular threat on the counter.

It’s a big day for the visitors. Win and they go into next month’s double-header against the two big guns undefeated and with ten points from 12. Italy pitch up in Tallaght on November 12th, Sweden four days later.

“There's no doubt about it, if we can get six points here, then it makes it interesting (ahead of) the next window because we're against two of the higher-rated teams in the group.

“It will be interesting. Italy play Sweden (in Monza) tomorrow as well, so that's going to be an interesting game and we'll get a lot from that. But certainly with regards us getting six points, then it would set up the next window nicely.

“With the two games in the next window in Tallaght Stadium, we'd like to think that we can get a decent crowd there and get behind the players for those two games because they'll be two fantastic games. There's no doubt about it."