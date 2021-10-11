Three big calls for Stephen Kenny as Ireland face into final two qualifiers

What next for Aaron Connolly?

The Brighton bullet has proven enough managers wrong down the years that his exclusion from the team could have backfired for Stephen Kenny. Instead, it was scarcely noticed that he didn’t even get off the bench, Jamie McGrath and Chiedozie Ogbene chosen ahead of him for the attacking changes.

The Galway man is going through something of a rocky spell in his career for club and country. Injuries have been a factor, but Connolly’s temperament and lifestyle are being closely watched, particularly by Graham Potter at Brighton.

A brace in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Swansea City just over three weeks ago indicated he was back in the groove, yet he’s got just 14 minutes of Premier League action since. His latest setback is losing his spot in the Ireland team.

Connolly began the September international window so promisingly, probing from the left flank against Portugal, causing João Cancelo and Pépé all manner of problems in Faro. His next outing, in front of a home crowd against Azerbaijan, also started well, only to fade alarmingly.

He hasn’t been on the pitch for Ireland since, and Kenny faces a conundrum on his involvement, or otherwise, when the Portuguese visit Dublin on November 11.

Does Kenny stick with 3-4-2-1 system against two better teams than Azerbaijan?

Tinkering with selections and formations has been a theme of Kenny’s first full campaign, and underlines the flexibility of his approach. But does he settle down the shape, or keep it horses for courses?

Azerbaijan showed in both fixtures the ease at which Ireland’s two midfielders can be overrun and exposed. Josh Cullen has started all six of the qualifiers, and Jeff Hendrick has recovered from being dropped for the opening two by settling in alongside.

Kenny had highlighted ahead of Saturday’s fixture the importance of Ireland’s movements out of possession, and it clearly remains a challenge after the Azeris bulldozed through midfield for a sustained period in the first half. It was such a frequent issue that Ireland were fortunate not to concede an equaliser in between Callum Robinson’s double.

Wing-backs Matt Doherty and James McClean are too wide to fill the gaps, meaning Kenny may have to sacrifice attackers Daryl Horgan or Jamie McGrath to parachute a third midfielder into an area Portugal will dominate if unattended to. Jason Knight was in line to get minutes on Saturday, only to be ruled out through illness. His tenacity and athleticism put him in the frame, should Kenny opt to solidify his engine-room.

Has Andrew Omobamidele got ownership of a place in defence?

Over the space of five weeks, the 19-year-old defender has racked up his first three international caps in the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Serbia, and Azerbaijan. The defender he replaced in Faro, Dara O’Shea, broke his ankle in that incident and therefore isn’t a rival in the four remaining matches, starting with Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar.

However, Séamus Coleman is due back from a hamstring strain in time for the next gathering, and Nathan Collins looks to have more chance than Norwich City man Omobamidele of getting further Premier League exposure at Burnley.

Omobamidele was the weak link across the backline of three central defenders on Saturday, his position on the right deliberately targeted by the hosts.

Mahir Emreli profited on a couple of occasions to get a sight on goal without being clinical enough to convert, but the superior finishers of Portugal are far more likely to punish any lapses.

With Shane Duffy and John Egan certain to start, the Norwich newcomer is the most susceptible to the axe. Kenny must grapple with the dilemma of building continuity and youngsters’ confidence, or reinstating captain Coleman. Nor can Collins be discounted from the equation.