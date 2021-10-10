Is Callum Robinson ready to carry the goalscoring load for Ireland?

It has been a long and arduous wait, but have Ireland finally found a goalscorer who can deliver the kind of stats the team so desperately craves?

Callum Robinson’s double in Azerbaijan will be discussed against the backdrop of a pre-match hullabaloo around his decision not to accept a Covid-19 vaccine. But that shouldn’t overshadow the emergence of a young and hungry forward with the ability to score goals at international level.

Let’s be honest, they have been hard to find.

It was August 2016 when Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football, scoring in his final game against Oman to make it 68 goals in 145 caps. It’s since been a painful search for someone who can even come close to his achievements.

It’s not fair to put Robinson in that category, but the fact that he is starting to score for a side which has notoriously struggled to find the net in recent times is a major positive.

James McClean, with 11 goals, is the only player in the current squad who has managed double figures in international football, so the fact that Robinson is now at three in 19 caps is cause for relief.

It’s not the kind of strike rate which will make opponents tremble yet, especially as he had three good opportunities to bag a hat-trick in the second half in Baku.

Republic legend Phil Babb, speaking on Sky, was still impressed with what he saw.

“It was good to see Callum really get involved in the team,” he said. “He was a breath of fresh air with his energy and confidence.

“He was dropping deep all game and making defenders think. It’s the confidence he has which is impressive, and his willingness to shoot. We haven’t had somebody doing that. We have a player here who is prepared to take on shots from outside the box, and that’s a dying art. He’s only 26, and I think the best of him is yet to come — and scoring these goals will help.

“Under Mick McCarthy he was playing more as a winger, but now it looks like he’s going to be the main striker.”

Robinson is that rare breed; a player who played for England’s youth sides, but switched to the Republic at senior level and stayed there.

Having eschewed the reverse route taken by Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, there’s extra satisfaction to see the Northampton man is beginning to look the part.

Comfortable cutting inside from the left or playing through the middle, the West Brom man is pacy, direct, and an instinctive finisher with power in his boots. That much we saw from his excellent, unorthodox left-foot finish which put Ireland ahead, and he soon came close to a spectacular volleyed second after cleverly dropping off his marker.

There’s much to like about the 26-year-old, who described himself as a ‘free spirit’ in his post-match interview, and Ireland can take comfort from the fact that despite playing in struggling sides in the Premier League, he does have top-flight goals to his name — six in all for West Brom and Sheffield United.

He also has three early goals in the Championship for the Baggies this season, so there are many positives to consider. Yes, Azerbaijan are no big fish, but a World Cup qualifier on away soil is never easy.

Robinson’s first goal for Ireland came in a 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand at the Aviva, so he still needs to score against bigger opponents to confirm his potential. But he’s a player who is eager and willing to make runs off the ball even when team-mates fail to find him; and that’s a good sign.

It was one such clever run, onto a through-ball by Daryl Horgan, saw him score a second, an arrowed effort from the edge of the box with his right foot which took a deflection before finishing up in the far corner.

It could have been hat-trick after the break had he not blazed over the bar once and then seeing Azerbaijan goalkeeper Mahammadaliyev make two fine saves.

No player has scored three times in a match for Ireland since Keane against Gibraltar in 2014, but there is finally hope it could happen again soon …