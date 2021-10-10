Chiedozie Ogbene reflects on 'special night' after Ireland end wait for a win

Saturday’s goal against Azerbaijan capped a perfect competitive debut for Chiedozie Ogbene who believes he’s capable of helping Ireland kick on from an “overdue” win.

The Cork native displayed his explosive qualities in a brief cameo during the June friendly in Hungary but the half hour handed to him in the World Cup qualifier offered him scope to further his claims for inclusion at the tail end of the qualification campaign.

The Rotherham United attacker presented a different dimension to the man he replaced, fellow Leesider Adam Idah, breaking at pace and posing a goal threat which resulted in his header that crept past hapless Shakhban Magomedaliev in the Azeris goal.

Speaking about his journey and joy after the game in Baku, Ogbene promised more for his country. He’s in line to figure in Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar at Aviva Stadium, potentially as a starter.

“I guess that I have not come here by luck,” said the 24-year-old. "I believe in myself and my ability. The manager has watched me for many months and he obviously believes that my qualities are valuable to the team.

"So when I was on the pitch, it's a lot different from club football. This is the highest level of football and playing in it has always been a dream of mine.

"It is a lot faster and credit to Azerbaijan for the way they moved the ball and kept it very well.

“To get my first Ireland goal is overwhelming. I made a lot of sacrifices and I owed it to the gaffer for believing in me.

"It was a tough night for the front three but we were prepared for it. All week we knew what Azerbaijan were capable of and prepared for it by pressing at the right times and sitting in.

"It requires a lot more energy at this level to work harder to get the ball and it's so valuable when you do have the ball.” Ogbene only came into the squad in the summer, after choosing Ireland or his birth country of Nigeria, but was aware of the pressure Kenny was facing.

Since succeeding Mick McCarthy 16 months ago, he oversaw only a solitary victory – over Andorra – in his 16 matches prior to Saturday. The victory over Azerbaijan was his first in 13 competitive matches.

“It's a result that is overdue,” added Ogbene. “We have taken a lot of criticism on the way here and I feel like we deserve to be happy after that win. We need to maximise the occasion and enjoy it to the most.

Ogbene's contribution proved to be the icing on the cake after Callum Robinson had ended a turbulent week with a first-half double to put the visitors in the driving seat.

The West Brom striker had spent the days leading up to the game facing criticism after revealing he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice testing positive for the virus.

More generally, the result and performance eased the pressure on Kenny, who had won just one of his first 16 games as manager - a friendly against Andorra - and seen the Republic's qualification hopes dashed.

Ogbene said: "Obviously the mood is high in the dressing room, 3-0 away from home is a great result for us, for the manager and the nation. It's a result overdue.

"All of us have made a lot of sacrifices and we have taken a lot of criticism on the way here, and I feel like we deserve it. We deserve to be happy and we need to maximise the occasion and enjoy it to the most."