Kenny: 'I don't care about speculation. We're creating a team here'

Stephen Kenny says his Ireland team will only get better after ending his wait for a competitive win with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Azerbaijan.

A dismal return of just two points from the 15 in the campaign ended their World Cup qualification prospects but matching the scoreline Portugal racked up in Baku last month can finally kickstart the Kenny era.

A first-half brace from Callum Robinson laid the groundwork before substitute Chiedozie Ogbene headed in the third in the final minute.

Ireland have a friendly against Qatar in Dublin on Tuesday before completing the qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg next month.

“It’s ironic the two most difficult chances were the ones he scored because he had easier chances to score,” Kenny said of Robinson, the subject of controversy in the build-up following his revelation not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“He’s a very intelligent player who brings a lot of creativity to our play and we’ve missed him.

“It’s not often that Ireland come away from home in a qualifier and win 3-0. It was brilliant to do that and the players deserve a lot of credit.

“Overall, I thought it was important to get our first clean sheet of the qualifiers.

“That’s one defeat in the last seven matches – Portugal’s late win – and we can see the improvement in the team.

“We should have won more games than we’ve drawn and it was important to win tonight. The spirit among the players, they were brilliant, a tremendous effort and they deserve huge credit.” Despite the Azeris sitting 117th in the world rankings, they caused Ireland problems, particularly in the period between Robinson’s pair of goals. Still, they lacked the cutting edge to polish their neat interplay with finishes, though Gavin Bazunu was again impressive in repelling a series of shots in the second half.

Kenny told RTÉ: “Azerbaijan have some good players that play in the group stages of European competition. You’re never going to dominate, it’s not going to happen, but we had periods where we were very dangerous on the break.”

On the constant speculation over his job, caused by a record of one win in the previous 16 matches, Kenny said: “I don’t care about that. I know we’re creating a team here, a very exciting team. You can see the potential, we’ll get better I feel, so we have to continue with our work.”