How Ireland rated in the 3-0 win over Azerbaijan

Gavin Bazunu 8: Having been man of the match in recent fixtures, the custodian had a much quieter night as the home side were limited to long-range attempts. The Portsmouth stopper easily dealt with Huseynov’s drive with a fine tip over save on 69 minutes. He then produced a stunning stop to divert Garayev’s effort onto the bar. Kept his clean sheet by saving Dadasov's injury-time effort.

Andrew Omobamidele 7: The 19-year-old has looked impressive since stepping in for Dara O’Shea earlier in the campaign. He continued that form with a solid display on the right side of the back three. Becoming a first-choice pick in the starting 11.

Shane Duffy 8: The rejuvenated Brighton central defender could be heard — despite the stadium size — directing his team-mates. Was colossal at the back, winning countless headers. Somehow missed a close-range header in the 57th minute. Was thwarted by Mahammadaliyev’s late on with a tip-over save. Ensured the clear sheet with a last-minute goal-line clearance.

John Egan 7: Skipper again in Seamus Coleman’s absence. His leadership in defence is now crucial to the team. The Sheffield United player’s initial interception started the move for the second goal. The only blot was a booking in the 89th minute.

Matt Doherty 7: With Coleman ruled out through injury, it left the Tottenham player to patrol the right flank. Clearly better suited to wing-back role rather than the right-back position. Survived a VAR check for a penalty for the hosts as Emreli was adjudged to have pulled his jersey. Soon after, Doherty headed wide with a good chance.

Josh Cullen 7: Took an early knock but recovered to grow into the game. Did the dirty work well in front of the back three without doing anything spectacular. His delivery from the set-pieces improved as the game went on. That was shown by the corner assist for Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal late on.

Jeff Hendrick 6: Not for the first time, his lack of first team action at Newcastle United showed. But cannot be faulted for his effort. Partnered well with Cullen in the middle of the park. Was a willing runner to support the forward line.

James McClean 7: Brilliant old-fashioned wing play off the left to set-up the early opener for Callum Robinson. Chose to shoot in the 49th minute when the better option was the unmarked Adam Idah. But covered back well to protect the defence.

Daryl Horgan 6: Having come on to great effect in the two games against Serbia and Azerbaijan last month as sub, the Galway native completed the front three. His inclusion paid off with the slide rule assist for Robinson’s second goal. Replaced at half time by Jamie McGrath.

Callum Robinson 9: The West Brom forward has been in the spotlight all week due to the revelation that he was yet to receive a Covid vaccine. So, it was written in the stars that he would score his second goal for Ireland with a stunning sixth minute finish. His third arrived via a deflected shot before half time. Should have had a hat-trick with two clear-cut second half chances then a late header.

Adam Idah 6: Recovered from an illness earlier this week. Linked well with Robinson and Horgan as they opened up the Azerbaijan defence. Those fitness doubts saw him replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene just before the hour mark.

SUBS

Jamie McGrath 7: Cap number four for the St Mirren winger when replacing Horgan at the interval. Was lively in the second 45 minutes. Showed strength at times with his wide play.

Chiedozie Ogbene 8 (for Idah 58): Only a second appearance for the Rotherham striker. But marked his competitive debut with his first senior goal with the third goal in the 90th minute. A real attacking option.

Troy Parrott (for Robinson 90 + 3), Conor Hourihane (for Cullen 90 + 3): Both not on long enough to mark.