Kylie Murphy double helps Wexford Youths book place in Women's FAI Cup final

Lynn Marie Grant was also on the mark for the winners 
Kylie Murphy double helps Wexford Youths book place in Women's FAI Cup final

Wexford Youths players celebrate Lynn Marie Grant's goal. Picture: Inpho/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 19:02
Darryl Geraghty

Peamount Utd 1 

Wexford Youths 3 

Wexford Youths secured a place at the Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup final with a victory over reigning champions Peamount United on Saturday.

A Kylie Murphy double and a Lynn Marie Grant screamer was enough for the visitors, with Aine O’Gorman netting late on to force extra-time. 

Having already locked horns three times this season, Saturday's clash was always likely to be another tight affair and it lived up to the billing with both sides refusing to give an inch. 

The game started at a frenetic pace with Lucy McArton and Orla Conlon going agonizingly close with long range strikes. 

Teen sensation Ellen Molloy also looked dangerous picking up clever positions just off the front. The visitors grabbed the lead 10 minutes before the break with a smashing Kylie Murphy header, powered in off the bar from a Ciara Rossiter delivery. 

Niamh Reid-Burke was in inspired form as both teams continued to slug it out in the second half. Youths were unlucky not to double their lead following some penalty box pinball on the hour mark, but again the Peamount rearguard stood firm. 

As injury-time approached, Stephanie Roche forced Gray into an incredible fingertip save from a shot that looked bound for the bottom corner, and just as the final whistle approached the pressure told as Aine O’Gorman cross evaded everyone and floated into the far corner to force extra time. 

Just two minutes into the restart Wexford regained the lead as Molloy broke through midfield and unselfishly teed up Murphy for her second. 

Substitute Grant then made it three with a smashing right footed effort. The much-anticipated final between two heavyweights in the WNL, Wexford and Shelbourne, will take place at the Tallaght Stadium on November 21.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke, Dearbhaile Beirne (Becky Watkins, 83’), Rebekah Carroll, Chloe Maloney, Lauren O’Callaghan, Alannah McEvoy, Dora Gorman, Lucy McCartan (Lauren Kelly, 70’) , Aine O’Gorman (c) , Stephanie Roche, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Kiev Gray, Teegan Lynch (Lynn Marie Grant, 77’), Orlaith Conlon, Della Doherty, Lauren Dwyer, Kylie Murphy (c) (Lynn Craven,118’), Edel Kennedy, Ciara Rossiter (Sinead Taylor, 83’), Nicola Sinott, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy.

