Sean Murray screamer earns Dundalk crucial win over Shamrock Rovers

While there is uncertainty around the Louth club, this was a night like old as Vinny Perth’s side produced a superb performance to claim a win that lifts them up to sixth
Sean Murray screamer earns Dundalk crucial win over Shamrock Rovers

Sean Murray of Dundalk, left, turns to celebrate after scoring the only goal in the League of Ireland clash. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 22:06
James Rogers

Dundalk 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

There were fireworks on and off the pitch at Oriel Park last night as Sean Murray hit a real cracker to ease Dundalk’s relegation worries with a huge win over table-toppers Shamrock Rovers.

With four former players in the Hoops line-up the home crowd threw fake money and a pig’s head onto the pitch in the opening stages as well as demonstrating against their American owners.

While there is uncertainty around the Louth club, this was a night like old as Vinny Perth’s side produced a superb performance to claim a win that lifts them up to sixth in the table - albeit with a game more played than those around them - but five points clear of the dreaded promotion/relegation spot.

The hosts started brightly and were unlucky not to take the lead on six minutes when Darragh Leahy had a shot cleared off the line by Lee Grace.

Rovers then had strong penalty appeals turned down on 12 minutes when Aaron Greene broke to the endline on the right. He was then taken out by Andy Boyle as he pulled the ball back to Richie Towell but the officials were caught ball watching as the former Lilywhites midfielder pulled his effort wide.

The breakthrough then arrived on 32 minutes when Murray was slipped in on goal by Patrick Hoban before slotting past Alan Mannus for his sixth goal in his last nine matches.

Rovers had a series of chances before the break to level matters with Towell having an effort cleared off the line by Murray before Peter Cherrie made a stunning save to deny Dylan Watts but Dundalk shut up shop in the second half to put Rovers’ title bid - still nine points clear - on hold at least.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Stanton; Murray (Ben Amar 85), Patching (Animasahun 92), Duffy (Han 94), Hoban.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Finn, O’Neill (Gaffney 68), Towell, Cotter (Farrugia 54); Watts, Greene (Emakhu 81), Mandriou.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Tougher challenges ahead but Ireland U21s get much-needed win 
Cork City v Wexford - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City back to winning ways in Wexford rout
Darren Murphy breaks his duck as Cobh boss Darren Murphy breaks his duck as Cobh boss
#League of Ireland
Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier

Stressed Jim Crawford still not sure what players are on Saturday flight to Montenegro

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up