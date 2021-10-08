Stressed Jim Crawford still not sure what players are on Saturday flight to Montenegro

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford remains confident that he will be able to bring most of his first-choice squad to Montenegro tomorrow in spite of ongoing issues over the Balkan nation’s soon-to-end presence on the UK red list.
Changes to the British list will see Montenegro removed from it as of Monday but UK-based players will still have to go through a form of isolation on their return to clubs who are still being pushed for an answer by the FAI as to whether their employees can travel.
Time is of the essence here for the U21s, who saw off Luxembourg 2-0 tonight in the first of two European Championship qualifiers to be played inside five days, as the flight from Dublin to Podgorica departs shortly after lunchtime tomorrow.
As it stands, only Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny and Rotherham United’s JJ Kayode have been given the go-ahead to make the journey by their clubs so another night of frantic communications across the Irish Sea lies in wait.
“I think we’ll be okay,” said Crawford after the Luxembourg win in Tallaght. “We certainly need to get answers from clubs but I think we should be okay with most of them.”
Newcastle United’s Oisin McEntee, on loan at Greenock Morton, is the only player to have been officially ruled out so far and Crawford made provisions for all this uncertainty when naming a second, home-based squad weeks ago.
That group of SSE Airtricity players joined the camp yesterday and will travel to Montenegro as well. It’s an unprecedented situation, even in these Covid times, and the manager admitted as much.
“I haven’t slept at all in days!” he said, only half-joking. “It’s been horrendous, there is no coaching course in the world that teaches you anything like this.”