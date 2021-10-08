Azerbaijan form guide: What Ireland can expect in Baku

One win from their last 14 matches — coming in a June friendly against Belarus — sums up why this game against a similarly impotent Ireland has descended into a basement battle.

Four years have elapsed since they last won a qualifier, the 5-1 triumph over San Marino, but they have failed to kick on since shocking Norway with a 1-0 win in that same 2018 World Cup campaign.

Ireland’s record against Azerbaijan:

Their sole meeting ended in that default result for Ireland, a 1-1 draw. The Azeris were three minutes from a memorable victory in Dublin, leading from Emin Mahmudov’s sumptuous strike, only for a late siege to produce an equaliser through the trusty Shane Duffy.

Reasons for Ireland to be cheerful

Momentum:

Despite the disappointing results, Ireland’s most recent memory of the campaign is being on the attack chasing a winner against Serbia. If they can start the game as they finished that one then they should deliver Stephen Kenny his first competitive win.

Solid foundation:

Defence is the one area of the side where starters are predictable. The return of Enda Stevens should see him slot in on the left, with Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy and John Egan sure to keep their spots. Andrew Omobamidele faces competition from Nathan Collins but is likely to retain his berth too. With Gavin Bazunu behind them, that’s a strong backline.

Good time to face Azeris:

Portugal finally burst the Azeri dam last month by racking up a 3-0 win. That came after four tight contests, the draw against Ireland and three one-goal defeats, suggesting it took time for their weaknesses to be exposed.

Reasons for Ireland to be fearful.

Can’t buy a win:

It’s two years and four months since — 16 matches in total — since Ireland won a competitive match. The burden has sat heavily on the squad, a sizeable chunk of which have been there throughout to feel the suffering. Surely it can’t be extended against a side ranked 117th in the world?

Azeris wounded from Dublin:

Although Ireland’s second half blitz definitely merited a point, Gianni De Biasi and his side felt aggrieved at blowing their golden moment. They insist the ball went out of play before James McClean teed up Josh Cullen to cross for the equaliser. Revenge is the air.

Identity crisis:

After 18 months in the job, it remains difficult to establish a pattern to Kenny’s team. Formations have changed and, while the emphasis has been altering the style too, evidence from the desperate rescue missions at home last month suggests otherwise.

Three key battles.

Shane Duffy v Mahir Emreli:

Emreli has yet to click this season for his country, he was taken off against Ireland and Portugal, but a recent purple patch for Legia Warsaw has boosted his confidence of grabbing his fifth international goal. Duffy will need to be touch-tight in marking the frontman.

Aaron Connolly v Maksim Medvedev:

Captain of his club Qarabag and country, Medvedev may be tasked with shackling Connolly. Irish fans are hoping for a performance from the Galway native who failed to build on his promise in Portugal for the visit of Azeris.

Josh Cullen v Emin Mahmudov:

Cullen learned the hard way in Dublin about the perils of affording too much time and space for Mahmudov to shoot from distance. The midfielder from domestic champions Neftchi Baku has other qualities too that can inflict damage.

The referee - Espen Eskås:

A referee on the rise, the Norwegian is only 32 and lacking senior qualification experience. This will be his first time to officiate in a senior match involving Ireland but knows the country well from taking charge of the U17 European Championship final at Tallaght Stadium.