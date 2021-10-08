John Egan defends Callum Robinson's vaccine stance

Ireland captain John Egan has jumped to the defence of Callum Robinson who revealed this week that he has declined the Covid-19 vaccine.

The attacker’s admission on Tuesday has caused shockwaves, especially since the West Bromwich Albion star missed six internationals and had restricted game-time in another two arising from two bouts of the virus nine months apart.

Manager Stephen Kenny subsequently revealed that up to 40 percent of his 26-man had also refused to be inoculated since the vaccine first emerged at the end of 2020.

It has opened up a debate on whether unvaccinated players should be excluded from the squad for future internationals.

“I suppose first and foremost, Cal was asked a question, he gave an answer,” said Egan, addressing the media on the eve of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.

“He didn't come out and say he was against the vaccination or anything, so I was quite disappointed to see how many people jumped down his throat.

“Everybody can choose whether to get the vaccination or not. It's a personal choice. As a team-mate as a friend, I back my team-mates, I back my friends.

“It doesn't mean that I believe the same way; it doesn't mean that everybody is going to believe the same way, but I don't think Cal came out and said he was against the vaccine, he simply just answered a question and said he hasn't had it yet.

“As far as that's concerned, Cal is a teammate of mine. He's a friend of mine and hopefully now he can kick on with Ireland and do well."

Meanwhile, Egan confirmed that Jason Knight and Adam Idah have been given the all-clear after enduring a bout of fever since their arrival in Baku on Wednesday.