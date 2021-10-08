'I have 30 years of experience': Azerbaijan manager not worried about his future as he prepares for Ireland

Azerbaijan manager Gianni De Biasi is hoping home comforts can be the catalyst for a win against Ireland to revive his reign.

Like Stephen Kenny, the Italian is under pressure to keep his job. They sit bottom of their World Cup group with one point from five games, last month’s 1-1 draw in Dublin.

Three points on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Baku will see them overtake Ireland in the table.

At today’s pre-match press conference, the veteran coach noted the challenges posed by playing the vast majority of games away from home soil.

The political instability over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict forced Uefa to move their matches during last year’s Nations League to neutral territory.

“No way,” he replied when pressed on whether his position was in jeopardy ahead of this week’s qualifiers against Ireland and Serbia.

“I have 30 years of experience. The Azeri federation will decide and evaluate my work; look what we have done in 14 months.

“Of my 16 games, 13 were played away. This is a special case. Our team is developing.”

Asked about the threat posed by Ireland, he said: “Ireland has a strong team; most of their players play in England.

“If we show the same game as in the first half in Dublin, we have a good chance.”