Adam Idah and Jason Knight emerge as doubts for Ireland against Azerbaijan

Stephen Kenny revealed that the duo missed Thursday evening’s training session in Baku and have been confined to their hotel room
Ireland's Adam Idah and Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev of Azerbaijan. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 10:30
JOHN FALLON in Baku

Adam Idah and Jason Knight have emerged as doubts for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday after both came down with fever.

Stephen Kenny revealed that the duo missed Thursday evening’s training session in Baku and have been confined to their hotel room.

They have both returned negative tests for Covid-19 but they face a race against time to make the matchday squad.

Idah led the attack from the start in all three of Ireland’s qualifiers in the September window, a series midfielder Knight missed due to injury inflicted accidentally by his Derby County player-manager Jason Knight.

“Their temperatures were quite high and they were not well enough to train," explained Kenny.

“It's just probably from the travel. Adam has a high temperature and is confined to his room. Jason, who is as tough as anything, just has a very high temperature and is unwell.

“They passed all the tests, receiving negative results from their antigen tests and PCR tests but we will have to see if they can train tonight.

“These are things that you cannot control.

"The nature of these things is that we have to name our matchday squad tonight.” 

Both Ireland and the Azeris are seeking their first win at the sixth attempt when they lock horns at the Baku Olympic Stadium (kick-off 5pm, Irish time).

Two points from 15 ended Ireland’s prospects of securing the necessary top-two finish to compete for a place at next year’s finals. Their remaining objective in the final three qualifiers is to leapfrog Luxembourg into third.

