EA Sports considers renaming popular FIFA football video game

EA Sports is reviewing its partnership with international football governing body FIFA and may rename its flagship football video game, the company said today.

EA Sports first produced a version of the popular FIFA game in 1993. It reported today that 9.1 million people have already played the latest edition, FIFA 22, which the company launched last week.

However, it now says it will consider renaming the franchise, as EA Sports continues to focus on its relationship with club leagues and competitions.

The statement read: "We continually invest in the partnerships and licenses that are most meaningful to players, and because of that, our game is the only place you can authentically play in the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander, among many others.

"The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games. This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."

It remains to be seen if the announcement is a negotiating tactic in securing better terms for future deals with FIFA.

The FIFA game is reportedly worth around €2 billion annually to EA Sports.

The Athletic reports that FIFA earns around €100 million annually from the sale of licensing rights — though not all of that comes from EA.

EA has been facing stiff competition from Epic Games Inc’s “Fortnite” and Roblox Corp that let users create a metaverse and interact with other players within the games.

EA Sports added: "We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. To do that, we start by listening to our players. We hear consistently that what matters most is growing the global community, creating innovative football experiences across new platforms, a commitment to every level of the sport including grassroots, and accelerating the elevation of the women’s game. As a result, we have a clear vision for the future of football."

EA announced recently that its Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen is expected to step down in the summer of 2022.