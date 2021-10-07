Chiedozie Ogbene: 'I’m inspiring other kids, and I take pride and joy in that'

The way Chiedozie Ogbene tells it, his father had two choices when he was leaving Nigeria.

One was Florida, the other was Ireland. Year-round sunshine in the land of opportunity, or a cold, wet island battered by the Atlantic swells.

Well, there was only ever one winner, right?

Emmanuel Ogbene isn’t alone in having made the journey from West Africa to this corner of Western Europe.

The 2016 Census showed that there were over 14,000 people born in Nigeria resident here at the time and Irish football has benefited enormously.

The younger Ogbene became the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland men’s team at senior level when he came on as an 89th-minute substitute in the friendly against Hungary in Budapest during the summer.

And Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, and Adam Idah are others with Nigerian roots to have earned senior recognition.

This an influence that filters into the U21s, where the likes of JJ Kayode and Jonathan Afolabi have played, and further on down the ranks.

The 24-year-old seemed to misunderstand the question when asked why so many players of Nigerian origin have progressed so far up the Irish pyramid, but his take on the reasons for the wider migration between the two countries was revealing in its own way.

“I’m guessing Ireland is a beautiful country! I don’t know, I’m guessing that the opportunities are here more in abundance than they would be back in Nigeria.

“I really enjoy the culture and I’m sure that’s one of the reasons why my father chose Ireland over Florida, which was the other option that he had.

“He knew the Irish people that he had worked with and he really enjoyed it and he chose to be here. I don’t know exactly why he (chose Ireland) but it’s obviously a country that gives foreigners a lot of opportunities. Obviously, I am one of them so that is what I would think is maybe the reason.”

Ogbene has clearly inherited his dad’s canny instincts and courage of conviction.

It’s something he expounded on last week when telling the Irish Examiner about the motives behind his moves from Cork City to Limerick and from Brentford to Rotherham United.

This determination to reject any notion of a comfort zone was apparent even earlier, when he faced a fork in the road between his commitment to GAA and Nemo Rangers and the trickier path that was a career in professional football.

“I had to make a big sacrifice at 17 to sacrifice GAA, which was a big step in my career, and I had a lot of heated moments where people thought I wasn’t going to make it.

“For people to see me now, I’m inspiring other kids, and I take pride and joy in that.”

His affection for Nemo remains undimmed, so too his appreciation for the support he has received from them and so many others in Cork.

And there was unrestrained delight as he shared the pride his mother Christina felt when he made that international debut.

“She was very teary. I could tell by the emotion in her voice. My parents take pride when their kids do well. Where we come from in Cork, a lot of people notice her and they ask about her, so she feels famous!”

It’s the decision to swap life on the bench at Brentford for regular game time with Rotherham which has propelled him into Stephen Kenny’s thoughts.

He absolutely believes that to be true but, whatever the route this far, he has arrived now.

“To carry that burden of being the first African-born player is very special and I can see how proud it has made my family and you see the people of Cork and those I work with,” he said. “It’s priceless.”

Ogbene had to wait until the 89th minute to make his bow against Hungary but he crammed more into the few minutes that followed than many do across a full 90 with the sort of directness and purpose that all defenders dislike.

Kenny has championed the need for pace in his Irish team since before his first game against Bulgaria 13 months ago and the only disappointment with Ogbene so far is that injury cost him another call-up for the international window that followed.

“God has blessed me with some pace and pace and power can cause trouble on defences,” he explained ahead of Saturday’s game in Azerbaijan.

“If I can just take pressure off my team-mates, attack is the best form of defence.

“The more that you can attack and take pressure off the defence, that is what I try to do, creating problems high up the pitch and hopefully get a goal for myself or set up a goal. I feel if we can raise our intensity then we will cause a lot of trouble.”