Cathal Heffernan fulfilling his dream as he represents Ireland at Turner's Cross

For Cathal Heffernan, lining out in Turner's Cross is the stuff of dreams, not just for him but for so many 16-year-olds in Cork.

That he will do so in the green of the Republic of Ireland only adds to the sense of occasion.

Thursday sees Heffernan and his international teammates begin their bid to qualify for the UEFA Under-17 European Championship with Andorra the visitors to the banks of the Lee.

This is the first of three qualifiers for Colin O‘Brien’s side at Turner’s Cross with Ireland taking on North Macedonia on Sunday and Poland on Wednesday.

Cork City centre back Heffernan will be hoping to play a key role in Colin O’Brien’s side as he looks to help his team plot a way through the first round of qualification.

“They’re massive games and everyone is looking forward to them,” said the 16-year-old defender. “The buzz in the camp is great. I feel if we get a good week’s training in we can go out there and get the result.

“We were only together a few weeks ago for the games against Mexico and there’s a real togetherness in the camp. Most of us have been together since the U15s but even if there’s new players in the group they’re made to feel welcome and settle in quickly.”

Heffernan played at the Cross in his home city in recent friendlies, where he got to sample the atmosphere as spectators were allowed at the ground. But it will be extra special to play competitive football at the famous stadium.

“The fans were amazing against Mexico and to play in front of friends and family is an honour. Then add to that, you get to play in Turner’s Cross which is something you dream of when you grow up in Cork.”

His international development is being aided by fellow Corkonian O’Brien and the defender praised the head coach.

“Colin has been really good with us, not just on the football side but the mental side when there’s added pressure," he said. "Colin is really good at helping us deal with that pressure and making sure we’re ready for that added exposure.

“We know there will be pressure in these games but the fans are going to play a massive part, we have to be ready as this is where it matters and they’re not friendlies. To have the fans there is going to be really good and we’re going to need them every step of the way, right from the first minute until to the last.

“Everyone is looking forward to testing themselves in competitive matches and embracing tournament football. We saw the Euros over the summer and we’re so excited to be competing to play in a Euros of our own.”