Jamie McGrath keen for Ireland to lay down law in Azerbaijan

After surviving a brush with the law on his last visit to Baku, Jamie McGrath won’t mind if it takes getting out of jail for Ireland to beat Azerbaijan.

McGrath was just a fresh-faced 22-year-old indulging the delights of a European campaign at Dundalk in the summer of 2019 when he found himself surrounded by the local police on the main drag of the swish capital city.

Tranquil waters of the Caspian Sea formed the backdrop for an interview RTÉ were filming to preview the Champions League first-leg tie against Qarabag. All was going well until uniformed cops emerged from an atypically marked vehicle.

“I nearly got arrested,” exclaimed the St Mirren midfielder, prompted to share his memories of a city he’s returned to this week on international duty.

“Seán Gannon and myself were talking away into the camera along this boardwalk when five policemen approached from this cart.

“We thought this is a bit strange but, looking around, it turns out we were the culprits. They got aggressive but we couldn’t understand a word.

“Then an English-speaking officer arrived and it turned out we were standing on private property. No, we didn’t get arrested but it’s a good story. Hopefully it’s not like that this time.”

On this occasion, McGrath is a fully fledged Irish international seeking his fourth cap in the space of four months.

He’s gone from the bright-eyed boy of the Dundalk side to a genuine midfield option for Stephen Kenny, the manager who headhunted him to Dundalk from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2017.

He chose wisely for his next destination too, linking up with compatriot Jim Goodwin at St Mirren, assured of exposure to excel in the SPFL.

Moving to Scotland two months before the pandemic hit wasn’t ideal but his first proper season — the 2020/21 campaign — proved the making of him.

A haul from midfield of 17 goals put the Athboy man on the radar for clubs and country, arousing interest from English Championship clubs.

Goodwin staved off the speculation, primarily around a move to Middlesbrough, by laying out a timeframe for any move and the deadline passed on August 31 with his star turn still north of the border.

Besides, McGrath had other important business that week, specifically a first senior cap and start.

It was no ordinary debut either, the playmaker pitched into battle against the top seeds of the World Cup group, Portugal, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo determined to reach new heights with a goal record before an adoring home audience in Faro.

Much to Ireland’s devastation, the golden boy got there but the night underlined what McGrath could deliver in an Ireland jersey. His neat passing, allied to a powerful stride in possession, showed the senior international sphere was one he belonged in.

Tactical reasons were behind his exclusion for the next outing, the visit of Azerbaijan, proven by his restoration to the line-up for the final game of the September window against Serbia.

“Stephen only told me an hour before kick-off that I was playing against Portugal,” he recalls.

“It was such an adrenaline buzz which I just had to process, get my touch right in the warm-up and go from there.

“I was happy with how I did overall. We didn’t get the points on the board but it’s definitely going to be a night I’ll never forget.”

The Azeris will be gunning to make Saturday a night to forget for Ireland.

Kenny’s crew struggled to break down the group’s bottom seeds in Dublin but will end up anchored to the foot of the table if they suffer defeat in Baku.

“We go into the game as favourites but it will be difficult,” acknowledged McGrath. “We’re doing a lot of work this week to put things right.

“We saw in the last window that it’s never a gimme. We are going out there to try and win and hopefully we can do that.”