FAI say they 'encourage' Ireland players to get Covid vaccine but 'accept' personal choices

The FAI has insisted it “must accept” the decisions of players who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

An FAI statement released on Wednesday afternoon, a day after Ireland striker Callum Robinson revealed he had chosen not to have the jab despite contracting the virus twice, said: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all players and staff are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty with Republic of Ireland teams and are tested repeatedly in camp in line with FAI and Uefa protocols.