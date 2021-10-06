John Egan 'honoured' as Ireland caps presented by fellow Corkman Denis Irwin

Irwin's appearance at the team hotel was a special treat 
John Egan 'honoured' as Ireland caps presented by fellow Corkman Denis Irwin

John Egan being presented with an Ireland cap by Denis Irwin. Pic via @JohnEgan92 Twitter

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 10:03

Ireland's players were treated to a surprise in camp last night before departure to Baku today for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan — the team were presented caps by former Ireland great Denis Irwin.

The ex-Manchester United star played 56 times for the Republic between 1990 and 1999, including at the 1994 World Cup. 

And his appearance at the team hotel was a special treat for fellow Corkman John Egan, who tweeted: "It was an honour being presented with our caps last night from one of the all time greats of Ireland."

More in this section

Victorian A-League Teams Media Opportunity Football Australia to investigate abuse allegations after complaint by former Matildas player 
Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea
2020/2021 Premier League Season Package The Glazers put 9.5 million Manchester United shares up for sale
Adam Idah file photo

Stephen Kenny on Adam Idah: 'It bothers him he hasn’t scored yet but he’s giving us an awful lot'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up