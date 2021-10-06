John Egan 'honoured' as Ireland caps presented by fellow Corkman Denis Irwin

Ireland's players were treated to a surprise in camp last night before departure to Baku today for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan — the team were presented caps by former Ireland great Denis Irwin.
The ex-Manchester United star played 56 times for the Republic between 1990 and 1999, including at the 1994 World Cup.
And his appearance at the team hotel was a special treat for fellow Corkman John Egan, who tweeted: "It was an honour being presented with our caps last night from one of the all time greats of Ireland."
The squad were presented with their caps by a true Ireland legend, Denis Irwin 🙌
Congratulations to all of the players on their caps 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/FA25FWGrWy