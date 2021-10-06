Colin Healy backs bid for record Women’s National League attendance at derby

Cork City men’s boss Colin Healy has thrown his weight behind a campaign for the club’s women’s side to break the Women’s National League attendance record at Turner’s Cross next month.

Cork City face Treaty United in the Women’s National League on November 6 at 2pm. A campaign to attract 2,000 supporters to the game, the brainchild of supporter podcast The Other 3 Amigos, is gathering strength as the game approaches.

The game will set a WNL attendance record even if it attracts half that number.

And Healy has encouraged fans to get down and support the club’s women’s side. “It would be fantastic,” he said. “I’m saying to the players and the coaches get in, bring your friends in, so it will be fantastic if that could happen. It would be great for the women’s side of the club. So let’s see, hopefuly it happens. It’ll be great if it does.”

City’s women’s side host Wexford Youths on Saturday week.

Healy will be hoping fans get down in numbers to Turner’s Cross before then, too, as his men’s side face Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night (7.45pm), the Leesiders’ penultimate home game of the season.

City’s promotion hopes ended with last weekend’s scoreless draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds but Healy won’t expect — or accept — any slacking from his side in their last three games.

“We all set high standards within the club, and they put in good performances in training, but if they slack off and take the eye off the ball, they won’t play, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Wexford will come to Turner’s Cross on Friday in fine form, the First Division’s bottom side having won their last three games, while after a free-scoring run, City have now failed to score in their last three outings. With promotion no longer a possibility, Healy may be tempted to test out other members of his squad against Wexford.

“Wexford are in good form so it’ll be difficult. But other lads will come in and get an opportunity, we want to see what players we have for next year as well,” said the manager.

Last week academy product David Harrington started in goal, replacing veteran keeper Mark McNulty. “David did very well,” said Healy. “Mark has a good season as well so probably ‘Harry’ just had to wait a bit longer. He’s another who has come through to the academy. So we’re delighted for him. Hopefully he can keep up those performance levels.”