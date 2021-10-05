Newcomer Will Keane in line for Ireland debut, Stephen Kenny confirms

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that newcomer Will Keane could make his debut in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan as the Ireland manager chases his first competitive victory.

A paucity of goals continues to plague Ireland as James Collins is the only striker to score in the five qualifiers to date.

Former Manchester United forward Keane (28) is part of the squad this week for the first time since switching allegiances from England’s underage set-up.

He has scored four goals in his last five outings for League One outfit Wigan Athletic and may feature in Baku, if not then next Tuesday's friendly at home to Qatar.

“He certainly could be involved,” confirmed Kenny ahead of his 26-man squad’s departure from Dublin on Wednesday. “We could take him in and start him quickly or not but he is a very, very good player.

“He’s tall, his technique's very good and he’s very intelligent, keeping possession and linking the play.

“He has played as a No 9 this season for Wigan. They say he plays as a No 10 but he plays with his back to goal a lot, linking the play and then getting in the box.” Swansea City’s Ryan Manning is only injury concern with an ankle injury after Brighton and Hove Albion pair Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly joined in on training on the second day of the pre-match schedule.

A top-two finish in Group A is beyond both nations with three qualifiers to play but Ireland don’t want to worsen an already disappointing campaign by finishing fourth or fifth in the table. They conclude the series next month with qualifiers at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg.

Kenny insists he’s not feeling the pressure from a wretched run of just one win – against minnows Andorra – from his 13-month, 16 game reign. They picked up their first points in the last window by drawing 1-1 at home to the Azeris and Serbia.

“I can’t dwell on the negative aspect of what happens if we don’t win,” he admits.

“I'm not above criticism. It’s part of it and I can accept that, so one of the things I'll have to do is prepare the team and try to get the victory that we need on Saturday.

“We feel that the team is evolving and we want to put in a strong performance and get the victory that we desire.”