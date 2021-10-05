Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich travels to London to see his family

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family (Adam Davy/PA)

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 15:57
Nick Purewal

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family.

Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed the Stamford Bridge club chief has travelled to the United Kingdom to see relatives.

The Russian-Israeli businessman could visit Chelsea while in London, it is understood.

Roman Abramovich, right, with Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes, left, on a club trip to Israel (Shahar Azran/Chelsea Football Club)

Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa in 2018, after which the 54-year-old has not been spotted in London.

The Chelsea owner did attend the Blues’ Europa League final victory in Baku in 2019, and the Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto in May.

Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed he has travelled to London as an Israeli citizen, therefore entering the United Kingdom without the need for a visa.

The Chelsea boss’ visit to London represents a further underlining of his commitment to the club.

Abramovich’s visa wangles put paid to a planned rebuild of Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have undergone a significant transformation of the playing squad in the last 18 months.

Frank Lampard was backed with a host of marquee signings during his managerial tenure, and Romelu Lukaku arrived at the club this summer for £98million.

Roman Abramovich, second left, with Cesar Azpilicueta, second right, and the Champions League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Abramovich’s visit to London will add further weight to his continued backing of the Blues, allied to the club’s ongoing community work that ran right through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea’s long-running Say No To Anti-Semitism and the No To Hate campaigns have also been funded heavily by Abramovich.

The Blues supremo could also have the chance to see the Imperial War Museum’s new Holocaust Gallery that will open during his London visit.

Abramovich’s spokesperson declined to confirm whether he will visit the museum, but the high-profile Chelsea owner has been a major donor to the project.

