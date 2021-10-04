WSL roundup: Louise Quinn heroics, Katie McCabe stunner, Grace Moloney saves 

Irish internationals were to the fore in the latest round of WSL fixtures.

A battered Louise Quinn was named Sky Sports player of the match despite Birmingham slumping to another loss at home to Manchester United.

A stand out day for Louise Quinn in the @BarclaysFAWSL as well https://t.co/IOOlDNIGMn — Brendan Graham (@BrendanGraham1) October 3, 2021

The Blues remain pointless and extended their run of home games without a win to 17.

New Ireland international Lucy Quinn spurned a glorious early chance for Birmingham as Leah Galton and Ella Toone gave United a 2-0 victory.

But her namesake Louise Quinn was defiant throughout, despite nursing a a cut head and a black eye, and earned the Sky Sports plaudits.

"We've had a lot to contend with," Quinn said afterwards. "We keep digging deep. It's not the result we want, it's disappointing. But massively proud of the Blues girls."



Of her own injuries, she added:



"Just feeling hurt over the goals. As a central defender I have a part to play in goals we concede. That hurts, but everything else is alright."

Former Shels striker Emily Whelan and ex-Peamount attacker Eleanor Ryan-Doyle came on in the second half for Birmingham.



Elsewhere, Katie McCabe scored a stunning long-range chip in table-topping Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

🗣 "It is absolutely spectacular!" ✨✨



It's not one goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will be keen to see again, but what a brilliant finish from Arsenal's Katie McCabe!



Watch the closing stages of Aston Villa v Arsenal on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCTwo.#bbcwsl pic.twitter.com/SDWAq34d8a — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 2, 2021

While Ireland keeper Grace Moloney saved Izzy Christiansen's penalty in Reading's 3-0 defeat by Everton.

SAVED 🙌@gracemoloney gets down to the penalty ❌



Watch the #BarclaysFAWSL live on the FA Player 📺 pic.twitter.com/RaZaTsGYNQ — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 3, 2021

Reading are rooted to the bottom alongside Birmingham and Leicester.

Megan Connolly started for Brighton in the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Leanne Kiernan scored twice in six minutes — the first a fine diving header — to help Liverpool to 2-0 win at Coventry United.

And Rianna Jarrett played the full game for London City Lionesses as they joined Liverpool on ten points with a 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.