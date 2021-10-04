WSL roundup: Louise Quinn heroics, Katie McCabe stunner, Grace Moloney saves 

Irish internationals were to the fore in the latest round of WSL fixtures.
WSL roundup: Louise Quinn heroics, Katie McCabe stunner, Grace Moloney saves 

Louise Quinn named player of the match on Sky Sports

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 11:01
Larry Ryan

Irish internationals were to the fore in the latest round of WSL fixtures.

A battered Louise Quinn was named Sky Sports player of the match despite Birmingham slumping to another loss at home to Manchester United. 

The Blues remain pointless and extended their run of home games without a win to 17. 

New Ireland international Lucy Quinn spurned a glorious early chance for Birmingham as Leah Galton and Ella Toone gave United a 2-0 victory.

But her namesake Louise Quinn was defiant throughout, despite nursing a a cut head and a black eye, and earned the Sky Sports plaudits.

"We've had a lot to contend with," Quinn said afterwards. "We keep digging deep. It's not the result we want, it's disappointing. But massively proud of the Blues girls."


Of her own injuries, she added:

"Just feeling hurt over the goals. As a central defender I have a part to play in goals we concede. That hurts, but everything else is alright."

Former Shels striker Emily Whelan and ex-Peamount attacker Eleanor Ryan-Doyle came on in the second half for Birmingham.


Elsewhere, Katie McCabe scored a stunning long-range chip in table-topping Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa. 

While Ireland keeper  Grace Moloney saved Izzy Christiansen's penalty in Reading's 3-0 defeat by Everton. 

Reading are rooted to the bottom alongside Birmingham and Leicester.

Megan Connolly started for Brighton in the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Leanne Kiernan scored twice in six minutes — the first a fine diving header — to help Liverpool to 2-0 win at Coventry United.

And Rianna Jarrett played the full game for London City Lionesses as they joined Liverpool on ten points with a 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.

More in this section

Spain Soccer La Liga Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich suffer shock first league defeats of season
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield Man City complain to Liverpool over alleged supporter spitting incident
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield De Bruyne earns Man City a draw at Liverpool after Anfield thriller
Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Etihad Stadium

Football rumours: Arsenal could make a move for Raheem Sterling

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up