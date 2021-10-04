Football rumours: Arsenal could make a move for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal could look to make a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mirror. Sterling has been at the Etihad since 2015 and is currently in talks about a new deal, but Mikel Arteta could look to sign the 26-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri could return to the Premier League and has been linked with a move to Watford, the Mirror writes. The Hornets are looking for a new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz at the weekend.