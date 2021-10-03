Nathan Collins relishing Ireland trip to Azerbaijan after Premier League debut for Burnley

After making his Premier League debut on Saturday, Nathan Collins has his eyes trained on replicating it for Ireland in the upcoming international window.

The towering centre-back on Sunday linked up with Stephen Kenny’s squad ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan and the friendly against Qatar at Aviva Stadium four days later.

Burnley’s €15m summer recruit had to be patient as Sean Dyche stuck with his established central-defensive partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee for the opening six Premier League matches.

That meant merely two EFL Cup outings for the 20-year-old Dubliner but he was called upon for the visit of Norwich to Turf Moor when captain Mee was injured.

In a forgettable encounter, the debutant was entitled to feel pleased with his contribution towards a clean sheet.

Now he turns his attention to the international sphere, assembling at Castleknock Hotel with the Norwich player he ended Saturday’s game marking, Adam Idah.

Collins was part of Kenny’s squad for last month’s window, but an injury on the eve of the game in Portugal ruled him out.

Central defence is the main area of the pitch Kenny has particularly well-stocked, underlined by Andrew Omobamidele becoming the latest member of the club by appearing off the bench in Faro and playing the full 90 minutes last time out against Serbia.

Deputising captain John Egan and Shane Duffy are shoo-ins for two of the three berths in Baku, leaving Omobamidele facing competition from the newest Premier League starlet, Collins, to keep the third.

Séamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea are unavailable due to injury.

“It’s always a dream to play for Ireland and an honour, so I’m delighted,” Collins told Burnley’s website about potentially getting a first senior international exposure.

“That’s the game; it happens and you get injuries. But I’m here now and feeling good, so hopefully I can stay fit.”

On the test he passed against Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent, and Idah on Saturday, he said: “I’m really grateful for the chance and really happy with how I played. I had to take it with both hands and I feel like I did. I’m delighted. I’ve been waiting a long time and feel I’ve done alright.

“Ben got injured yesterday in training but I always prepare like I’m going to play – I’m always ready.

“It’s easy to play beside James (Tarkowski). He’s such a good player and such a good professional.

“We set the tone from our end and just need that bit of luck. We’re creating chances and defending well – it’s just the final third.”

Ireland are out of the qualification equation with three Group A fixtures remaining, but Kenny could do with a victory over the nation ranked 117th in the world.

He is without a win in his 12 competitive matches at the helm and the Azeris were three minutes away from victory in Dublin last month until Duffy salvaged a point.

Of Kenny’s 26-man squad, only Josh Cullen was in action on Sunday. The midfielder has been a model of consistency this season, starting three September internationals and maintained his record of playing every minute of Anderlecht’s 10-match Jupiler League season in the 1-1 draw against Club Brugge.

Ireland’s squad — including maiden call-up Will Keane, who scored for Wigan on Saturday — will train at Abbotstown on Monday and Tuesday before taking their eight-hour charter flight, broken by a refuelling stopover in Bratislava, to Baku.