Man City complain to Liverpool over alleged supporter spitting incident

Manchester City have lodged an official complaint after Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff were allegedly spat at by a Liverpool supporter.

The incident marred an otherwise sensational 2-2 Anfield draw between the clubs in a game that also featured controversy on the field.

Guardiola was angered that Liverpool full-back James Milner escaped a second yellow card for a blatant trip on Bernardo Silva, with the game tied at 1-1 during a pulsating second half.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Guardiola of the altercation with supporters after Phil Foden had equalised for City.

“I heard something from the crowd, something not nice, to (my) staff but I don’t know exactly, I didn’t see the images.

“I’m pretty sure if it did happen, as people told me, then Liverpool FC will take measures against this person.

“Liverpool is much, much greater than this behaviour, nothing will change my admiration for this club, absolutely not.

“The same thing happened two or three years ago when they destroyed our bus when we came here. So it’s certain people, not just Liverpool FC. It’s always a pleasure to come to this stadium.”

City are understood to have reported the incident, which they captured on one of their club cameras, to Liverpool and given their hosts an image of the alleged culprit.

As for Milner, Guardiola joked that he had been comparing golf swings with the former City player after the final whistle.

“He’s a better golf player than me so he gave me some tips about golf,” said the City manager.

“He was joking but it was a yellow card. He has to show the yellow card for me, in this kind of game when the margins are so tight. It’s a massive difference.

“Everyone has emotions, I know that. It's a yellow card. It's clear. It's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. In our situation, a City player is sent off. It's too much clear. It was a second yellow."

Liverpool’s strong second-half performance included a brilliant goal from Mo Salah that served as a fitting tribute to the memory of Roger Hunt, a scorer in the club’s 1965 FA Cup Final win, who died last week.

“At this club, people never forget anything,” said Klopp. “And people will talk about this goal for a long, long time.

“And in 56 years they will still talk about it when they remember this game so it’s a really good one.”