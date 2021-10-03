Watch: Katie McCabe hits stunner as Arsenal ladies continue good form

Two goals from captain Kim Little helped Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season as they defeated Aston Villa 4-0 - but it was Ireland's Katie McCabe who stole the show.
Mana Iwabuchi and McCabe were also on target as the Gunners scored three late goals on their way to making it four wins out of four.
McCabe scored Arsenal’s third goal of the game, spectacularly chipping Hannah Hampton from distance after a mistake from the Villa goalkeeper.
From how far out?! 😱@Katie_McCabe11 loves a stunner away at Villa! 🤩#BarclaysFAWSL @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/6YblTEeEDt— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 2, 2021
