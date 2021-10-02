Sligo frustrated as Phoenix Patterson earns Waterford share of the spoils

The hosts opened the scoring through Andre Wright, a goal later cancelled out by Phoenix Patterson
Phoenix Patterson, file photo

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 21:50
Liam Maloney

Sligo Rovers 1 Waterford FC 1

Sligo Rovers and Waterford played out a scrappy 1-1 stalemate at The Showgrounds - a result that does nothing for either team's immediate aspirations.

The hosts, marginally better in terms of possession and chances, opened the scoring through Andre Wright, a goal later cancelled out by Phoenix Patterson.

Sligo, without the suspended John Mahon and David Cawley, were looking to bounce back from their 4-1 humbling away to Dundalk and so midfield talisman Greg Bolger's return was a boost.

Visitors Waterford, who came into this game minus John Martin, were second from bottom in the standings ahead of their trip to the north-west.

The opening exchanges were frantic but lacked cohesive attacks - from either side - until Quitirna Junior Armado drilled a fine shot goalwards that Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty parried in the 19th minute.

Sligo's first meaningful chance was a Garry Buckley header on target from Greg Bolger's corner delivery.

Lewis Banks then shot wide after raiding upfield as Sligo began to threaten.

Waterford's Prince Mutswunguma flashed a shot wide in the closing stages of the opening period.

Sligo went ahead after 42 minutes when Andre Wright finished from close-range.

Waterford equalised from a slick move four minutes after the restart - Prince Mutswunguma provided the assist for the excellent Phoenix Patterson, who calmly netted.

Sligo reacted by increasing the tempo but they failed to test Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy.

Johnny Kenny, Sligo's top scorer and one of his side's busier attackers, lashed a shot into the side-netting as Sligo laboured despite seeing plenty of the ball.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Horgan, Banks, Buckley, McCourt; Morahan (Byrne 90), Bolger, McDonnell; De Vries, Wright, Kenny (Figueira 80).

WATERFORD FC: Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Nolan, Evans; Griffin (Stafford 50), 0'Keefe, Wordsworth, Patterson; Mutswunguma, Armado.

Referee: John McLoughlin.

