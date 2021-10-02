Georgie Kelly brace sees Bohs power past Longford

Longford Town 1 Bohemians 4

Georgie Kelly scored twice to get Bohemians back to winning ways in the proverbial game of two halves at Bishopsgate.

Though they had a Kelly goal correctly disallowed for offside after 15 minutes, Bohemians were on the back foot for much of the first half, Longford trooping off at the interval full value for the 1-0 lead.

A constant threat to the visitors’ goal, Dean Williams had a couple of half chances before wasting a glorious opening to put Longford in front on 27 minutes.

Dylan Grimes and Darragh Nugent carved the opportunity, the latter’s cross to Williams in space in the area being rifled over the crossbar.

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot then rescued his side on the double, first parrying Williams’ low drive before smothering the ball at the feet of the in-rushing Grimes.

Longford’s pressure on their sluggish visitors’ goal finally told on 37 minutes.

Shane Elworthy did well on the right to whip over a low cross. And though Talbot parried Williams’ shot with his legs the ball rebounded off the Town striker to roll over the line.

Bohemians regrouped at the interval and turned the game on its head within 10 minutes.

Less than a minute in, Longford failed to clear Dawson Devoy’s ball into their area with Mick McDonnell bundling Kelly to the ground to concede a soft penalty. Kelly duly blasted home from the spot.

Left-back Tyreke Wilson then put Bohemians in front with a sublime free-kick after Aaron Robinson had fouled Ross Tierney.

Kelly confidently slipped home his 18th league goal of the season after Dawson Devoy and Tierney threaded him in on 79 minutes.

Substitute Jamie Mullins then helped himself to a belated 17th birthday present on 88 minutes when calmly side-footing home Conor Levingston’s cross.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Lynch; Robinson (Davis, 80), Dervin; Grimes, Nugent, Byrne (Warfield, 74); Williams.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, C. Kelly, Wilson; Levingston (Tiernan, 90+1), Devoy (Doran, 90+1); Coote (Omochere, 81), Tierney (Idowu, 90+1), Burt (Mullins, 36); G. Kelly.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).