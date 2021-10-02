Diego Llorente the unlikely hero as Leeds get first Premier League win

Watford ought to have been sunk under an avalanche of first-half goals, but ultimately Marcelo Bielsa's side had to settle for just the one
Leeds United's Diego Llorente celebrates with Liam Cooper after scoring the winner. Picture: Mike Egerton

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 17:30
Jason Mellor

Leeds 1 Watford 0

They may have made hard work of it in the end, but Leeds finally have a victory to their name in the Premier League this season.

Watford ought to have been sunk under an avalanche of first-half goals, but ultimately Marcelo Bielsa's side had to settle for just the one, from the unlikely source of Diego Llorente.

The injury-prone Spanish defender poked home the winner from close range after just 18 minutes when a corner bounced back invitingly off Watford Juraj Kucka to decide a rather one-sided contest.

It was enough to enable Leeds, who had made their worst start to a top flight campaign for 85 years, to climb out of the bottom three and restore some much-needed confidence after a chastening opening first two months.

Watford could have few complaints after failing to test Illan Meslier. They saw a second-half effort ruled out for a foul in the build-up on the French keeper, but in the end were flattered by the narrow margin of defeat and appear set for little more than a grim battle for top flight survival.

Leeds' ambitions will be rather more lofty, and Bielsa will hope to use this result as a springboard to climb the table when the Premier League resumes after the latest international break.

His side should have had a first-half penalty for a foul on Dan James, and they wasted numerous other openings to mitigate an otherwise encouraging display in what so far has been a below-par campaign after last season's impressive top flight return.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Shackleton 7, Llorente 7, Cooper 7, Firpo 6; Phillips 7; Raphinha 6, Dallas 7, Klich 6, James 6; Rodrigo 6.

WATFORD (4-2-3-1): Foster 6; Femenia 5, Troost-Ekong 5, Sierralta 5, Rose 6; Kucka 6, Sissoko 6; Sarr 6, Tufan 5, Dennis 6; King 6.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

