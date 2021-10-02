Late, late show sees Chelsea go top of Premier League

It took two goals in the final few minutes, from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, to see Chelsea over the line
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, right, scores his side's third goal. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 17:19
Gerry Cox

Chelsea 3 Southampton 1

Chelsea went back to the top of the table and got back on track after two successive defeats with a hard-fought win over battling Southampton, who had James Ward-Prowse sent off shortly after the Saints skipper had equalised Trevoh Chalobah's early opener.

It took two goals in the final few minutes, from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, to see Chelsea over the line, but Thomas Tuchel was relieved just to get three points after losing to Manchester City last weekend and at Juventus in midweek.

The German coach was so incensed at one of Martin Atkinson's decisions, to disallow a first-half header from Werner, that he was booked by the referee.

But Tuchel remained on the sidelines to oversee his side's victory, which lifted them back to the Premier League summit. But it was hard work.

Chelsea's players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chalobah put them ahead in the ninth minute with a far post diving header following a corner, and Chelsea should have built on their lead. But Romelu Lukaku, having another off-day, had strayed offside when he fired home in the 36th minute, and then Werner's header was disallowed for a foul in the build-up, which was spotted by VAR, much to Tuchel's annoyance.

Southampton fought hard throughout, though, and Alex McCarthy kept them in the game with a string of fine saves, keeping out Werner twice, Mason Mount and Chilwell.

Ralph Hasenhuttl thought his side would get a point when Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot after former Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento was fouled by Chilwell. But Ward-Prowse was then sent off for a studs-up challenge on Jorginho, again spotted by VAR, and the 10 men of Southampton could not hold out.

Werner finally found the net, running home Cesar Azpilicueta's cutback in the 84th minute, and then Chilwell made it 3-1 in the closing stages with a powerful volley that McCarthy managed to stop, but not before the ball had crossed the line.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Mendy 7: Chalobah 7,Thiago Silva 7, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 7, Loftus-Cheek 7 (Barkley 83), Kovacic 6 (Jorginho 73) Chilwell 7: Werner 8, Lukaku 6 Hudson-Odoi 6 (Mount 65).

SOUTHAMPTON 4-3-3: McCarthy 9: Livramento 8 Bednarek 7 Salisu 7 Walker-Peters 6: Ward-Prowse 6, Romeu 6, Tella 6 (Djenepo 73); Walcott 5 (Diallo 46), Armstrong 6, Redmond 6.

REFEREE: Martin Atkinson 6/10.

