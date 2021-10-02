Jessie Stapleton: Why taking a stand against online abuse works

Jessie Stapleton has prepared to be patient for her dream move to the UK after Brexit quelled interest from Manchester City.

The 16-year-old defender will line out for Shelbourne against DLR Waves at Tolka Park today in the first women’s national league game to be televised live by TG4.

She has breezed into Noel King’s senior side with ease having made the decision in pre-season to depart Shamrock Rovers, who don’t have a senior team.

Stapleton has been marked out as an Irish international in waiting ever since she represented the Dublin District Schoolboys’ League boys team.

Premier League champions Manchester City had been monitoring her progress from Cherry Orchard onto Rovers and now Shels but the ban on UK clubs recruiting players from abroad until they’re 18 is a game-changer.

“I want to go professional 100%,” said the fifth-year pupil from Pobalscoil Palmerstown.

“With Brexit it’s different now. I want to finish my Leaving Certificate and go to college because education is very important.

“In the women’s game, you could pick up an injury, so you need that fallback.”

Stapleton showed that her leadership qualities stretched beyond the field when she called out sexist comments on social media last December. The comments appeared online when the FAI provided a live stream of the national decider between her Shamrock Rovers side and Cork City. Ten months on and she feels fully vindicated for taking a stand.

“We were talking in the group chat and I said, ‘look I’ll be the one who posts it," she explains.

“It was the whole team and everyone shared it and we tried to get it around as much as possible. We just wanted something to change, we didn’t think it was good enough what was happening.

“It worked because we received apologises and kicked on after that.

“I’m not in the U17s league anymore but I don’t think they have any problems with it anymore. Boys and everyone around has respect for the girls underage and the senior team.

“It’s nice to see the changes; the respect that the women’s teams will have.

“The game has moved on with TG4 showing the games live; the movement has been mad. The opportunities we’re getting are very good.”