Resilient Shamrock Rovers see off Derry to keep up charge towards title

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 2 Derry City 1

Shamrock Rovers maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League with a hard fought 2-1 home victory in front of a crowd of 4,000 at a chilly Tallaght Stadium.

First-half goals from Lee Grace and Danny Mandroiu, in response to Danny Lafferty’s opener, were just enough to secure all three points.

With just three points between the visitors and third place Sligo Rovers in the race for European football prior to kick off, in-form Derry City grabbed the lead after just five minutes. Jack Malone’s beautifully flighted free kick from the left wing was met by Danny Lafferty who guided home against his former side.

The champions, unchanged side victorious last time out at St Patricks Athletic, responded well and went close on a number of occasions and possibly should have equalised just minutes later when Richie Towell’s curling effort was parried away by Nathan Gartside. The ball fell invitingly to Dylan Watts, but got his finish all wrong.

Lee Grace then had a deflected volley narrowly miss the post that had Gartside scrambling, and from the resulting corner Roberto Lopes saw his header sail wide.

The Hoops pressure finally told when Grace was on hand to power home a header from Ronan Finn's cross from the right wing.

Following the fast and furious start to the high quality encounter, the game settled as both sets of players caught their breath, but right before the break the hosts turned it up a notch. Danny Mandriou was on hand to give his side the lead, following a slick passing move, with a strike from the edge of the area.

Following the restart, Derry City went close again as goal scorer Lafferty missed a gilt-edged chance with a free header from just six yards out.

But from after the hour mark, having weathered some Derry City pressure, Rovers stepped it up when needed, creating further chances through the hard-working Gaffney who had a header well saved, and a couple of long-range efforts from Watts and Towell.

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops face a tricky looking away tie next, travelling to the RSC to face a Waterford side battling to pull away from the relegation play-off spot, whilst the Hoops travel up the M1 to a resurgent Dundalk at Oriel Park, who themselves, harbour the same aspirations as Marc Bircham's men.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus, Sean Gannon, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Barry Cotter (Neil Farrugia, 79’), Dylan Watts (Aaron Greene, 71’), Ronan Finn (c) , Danny Mandroiu (Chris McCann, 79’), Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell, Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 84’)

DERRY CITY: Nathan Gartside, Ciaron Harkin, Eoin Toal (c) , Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Ronan Boyce, Cameron McJannett, Bastien Hery (Evan McLaughlin,, 66’), Danny Lafferty, Jack Malone (William Fitzgerald, 76”)

Referee: Paul McLoughlin