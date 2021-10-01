Alfie Lewis' late stunner sends St Pats home happy from Drogheda trip

It’s a first win in three league games for St Pats who refuse to give up on their slim title hopes while Drogheda remain five points above Waterford in the relegation playoff spot with a game more played
St Patrick’s Athletic's Ronan Coughlan and Daniel O'Reilly of Drogheda United. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 22:04
Rónán MacNamara

Drogheda United 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

A late Alfie Lewis stunner gave St Patrick’s Athletic a dramatic win away to relegation-threatened Drogheda United at a chilly Head in the Game Park.

Drogheda failed to properly clear Shane Griffin’s cross and when the ball dropped to Lewis just outside the box, he unleashed a rocket into the top corner past David Odumosu.

It’s a first win in three league games for St Pats who refuse to give up on their slim title hopes while Drogheda remain five points above Waterford in the relegation playoff spot with a game more played.

Tim Clancy, serving a three-match touchline ban, made three changes from the side that lost away to Waterford with James Clarke, Dane Massey, and Luke Heeney coming in for Darragh Markey, Ronan Murray, and the suspended Gary Deegan, while the Saints were looking to arrest a run of back-to-back defeats against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers.

On a bitterly cold night in the northeast, the first half did little to warm up the spectators in the stands with chances at a premium – so much so there were no shots on target in the opening 45.

Chris Forrester came closest to opening the scoring midway through the half but his shot from a narrow-angle flashed across the face of goal.

Just before the interval, Pats failed to clear a Drogheda free-kick and the ball broke to Killian Phillips but his stinging shot was always rising.

Both defences cancelled each other out with James Abankwah impressing for the visitors to keep the dangerous Jordan Adeyemo at bay while Daniel O’Reilly marshalled Ronan Coughlan at the other end.

Pats dominated the second period and Darragh Burns attacked with zest and fervour, setting up a glorious opportunity for Coughlan before having a shot cleared off the line by Drogs defender Joe Redmond moments later.

The Inchicore side threw everything at it late on and substitute Ben McCormack headed straight at Odumosu before Lewis sent the away end into raptures with a 94th minute winner moments later.

Drogheda: David Odumosu, James Brown, Joe Redmond, Dan O’Reilly, Conor Kane, Dane Massey, Killian Phillips, Luke Heeney (Murray 82), James Clarke (Markey 56), Mark Doyle, Jordan Adeyemo (Lyons 56).

St Patrick’s Athletic:

Vitseszlav Jaros, Sam Bone, Jamie Lennon (Nwoko 87), Chris Forrester (McCormack 72), Ronan Coughlan (King 72), Mattie Smith, Alfie Lewis, Darragh Burns, Shane Griffin, Paddy Barrett, James Abankwah (Desmond 63).

Referee: D MacGraith.

