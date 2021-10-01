Seven Irish U21 footballers not double jabbed

Jim Crawford says not getting the Covid-19 vaccine “doesn’t seem to bother” some of his Ireland U21 players, as he faces bringing a depleted squad to Montenegro for a Euro qualifier.

Restrictions for travellers returning from red-listed countries to the UK had brought matters to a head, as only double-jabbed personnel have any chance of avoiding a 10-day quarantine.

Crawford confirmed seven of the 24-man squad he named for next Friday’s visit of Luxembourg to Tallaght (5.15pm) have chosen to decline the vaccine. That definitely rules them out of the second part of the double-header four days later in Podgorica, under UK protocols.

The FAI were still awaiting clarity last night on whether the exemption granted to English Premier League players applies across the other divisions and in Scotland.

Even if that allowance is afforded, the seven vaccine sceptics will not be available for the vital fourth game of the campaign.

“I just had a list sent to me and, while I won’t say names, there’s seven players who would possibly miss out if the policy is agreed with the UK government to allow players only who have been double-jabbed,” said Crawford, whose side took four points from their opening pair of qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg last month.

“We had very loose conversations about it to the players, and it’s their choice. Some are of an age that they just get on with it. It doesn’t seem to bother them. Everybody is different, and I don’t think I’m in a position to force people to have the jabs either.”

“Our doctor, Mortimer O’Connor, had had numerous meetings with the players about getting the jab and the sort of consequences Covid has with close contacts. We have all heard of the conspiracy theories but it’s their choice.”

Asked if the repercussions of their stance will only dawn on the hesitant septet when they miss out on representing their country, the manager said: “Yeah, it will now.”

Crawford has swelled his home-based contingent in the squad for the second game to 19 to plan for the exodus. Montenegro is not on Ireland’s red list of countries.

Getafe first-teamer John-Joe Patrick Finn wasn’t included as Crawford believes he’ll benefit more from remaining at his club during the window. Senior cap Michael Obafemi is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Republic of Ireland U21s squad v Luxembourg U21:

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa), Colm Whelan (UCD).

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Montenegro U21 (pending UK/German Covid-19 travel restrictions):

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Kameron Ledwidge (Shelbourne) Josh Honohan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Niall O’Keefe (Waterford), Andrew Quinn (Bray Wanderers, on loan from Dundalk), Evan Weir (UCD).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County), Evan McLaughlin (Derry City), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Darragh Nugent (Longford Town, on loan from Shamrock Rovers), Killian Phillips (Drogheda United).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa), Colm Whelan (UCD), Johnny Kenny (Sligo), Brandon Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers, on loan from Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kavanagh (Waterford), Dean Williams (Longford Town, on loan from Shamrock Rovers).