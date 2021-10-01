Cork City's play-off hopes end with another stalemate against Bray Wanderers

BRAY WANDERERS 0 CORK CITY 0

The First Division’s draw specialists delivered again as Bray Wanderers and Cork City couldn’t be separated at the Carlisle Grounds.

This was the tenth time in 24 games that Bray neither won or lost this season, followed closely by City’s nine, typifying why neither mounted a stronger promotion push.

With a playoff spot all but beyond Cork with four games left, Colin Healy made a change in goal, bringing in David Harrington for his first league start. The 21-year-old, son of City legend Phil, has had to be patient for his chance but was due an opportunity to push his case for the No.1 spot next season.

He was the quieter of the two goalkeepers in the first half as City made a brisk start without translating it into goals, a recurring theme during a frustrating season.

Cian Bargary was first to threaten after only 30 seconds, turning inside to aim at goal, but Brian Maher was equal to it.

That would mark the first of several occasions the Ireland U21 first-choice goalkeeper would thwart City, the best of them coming on 27 minutes.

Bray’s defence was caught square by allowing Cian Murphy to sprint clear but the striker hesitated, allowing Maher to advance and save his low shot which looped up onto the top of the net.

The Seagulls’ stopper also had to be at his best six minutes before the break to stoop low and turn Bargary’s drive around the post.

Bargary attracted lots of attention from the home defence but somehow referee Michael Connolly waved play on following a harsh challenge by Aaron Barry on him.

Clearly frustrated, Barry Coffey instead went into the book, followed seconds later by his manager.

Healy became the latest victim of a punitive approach by officials to queries from the sideline.

His side continued to have the upper hand in the second half, Bargary teeing up Barry Coffey for a shot from the edge of the box which he fired straight at Maher.

On the hour, though, the goalkeeper was beaten had Joshua Honohan been more accurate. The defender, named in the Ireland U21 squad earlier in the day, was left unmarked 12 yards out to unleash a shot that veered wide.

City’s profligacy could have cost them. Shamrock Rovers loanee Brandon Kavanagh struggled to impose his stamp on the game but displayed his class with 16 minutes left by looking up to spot Gary Shaw raiding into the box. Left alone at the back post, the striker inexplicably misjudged the flight of the ball and couldn’t connect properly with the cross.

Bray got more joy up front in the latter stages - substitute Sam Verdon screwing his rising shot off-target and defender Sean Callan heading against the crossbar, albeit the flag soon went up for offside.

Still, the last of the night’s opportunities landed on the head of Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh in stoppage time, yet he couldn’t keep his attempt down.

BRAY WANDERERS: B Maher; A Quinn, S Callan, A Barry, D Barnett; M Byrne (C Clifford 66), R O’Farrell; S Kinsella (J Doyle 66), B Kavanagh (S Verdon 83), R Graydon; G Shaw.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; G Walker, C Coleman, J Honohan R Hurley; D Crowley (D McGlade 83), B Coffey, A Bolger C Bargary; C Murphy (S Kennedy 73); B O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Referee: Michael Connolly (Donegal).