Stephen Kenny vows to prove Ireland legend Paul McGrath wrong

Few strikers in their prime succeeded in showing up Paul McGrath but Stephen Kenny has set himself a task of proving the Black Pearl wrong about his grim outlook for the Ireland manager.

McGrath initially called for Kenny’s head in March following the shock home defeat to Luxembourg and may well have been among the manager’s targets when he accused unnamed people of “coming out of the woodwork”.

The man whose 83 caps include appearances at two World Cups and Euro ’88 had rarely before been so strident in his opinion of an Ireland manager and reaffirmed his stance earlier this week.

“It’s my belief that Stephen might not be the person to take us on to that level where we are starting to win matches again,” he told RTÉ’s Game On about Kenny, whose record reads one win from the 16 matches he’s presided over since taking charge midway through 2020.

McGrath, now 61, is especially concerned about what he deems as Kenny’s persistence with a risky system of trying to overplay from Ireland’s goal kicks.

While respecting the viewpoint, Kenny is determined to engineer an upturn that will silence the pundit.

“Listen, Paul McGrath is an Irish legend — there’s no doubt about that,” replied Kenny yesterday, when naming his 26-man squad for Saturday week’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku.

“I don’t think he was overly critical. Paul also said that he hoped I proved him wrong and that’s certainly the intention in that regard.

“We want to do well and be successful.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion and that’s the nature of football, particularly international football, but I’ve no major issue.

McGrath is not an outlier as a Kenny critic, mirroring similar tidings from more recent Irish internationals, Richard Dunne and Jon Walters.

With second place in Group A beyond them with three qualifiers remaining, salvaging third in the table amounts to Kenny’s sole task.

That will require wins in Baku and Luxembourg, either side of Portugal’s visit to Aviva in November, though Kenny isn’t convinced his survival in the job hinges on wins against those pair of lower seeds. FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has confirmed that, despite the manager’s contract running until next July, his future will be subject to a review at the end of this campaign.

“I don’t know about that,” he said regarding the necessity for six points. “I’m just focused on the performance and getting the win against Azerbaijan.

“That’s what we want to do. I can’t affect anything else so I’m just focussing on that for now.”

While much weight will be placed on Hill’s report card, the supremo admitted it will be the 12-person board who ultimately decides whether to chime with McGrath’s thirst for change or back the manager with an extension for the next European Championship qualifying campaign in 2023.

Brian Kerr, the last domestically-based manager, bemoaned being denied an opportunity of addressing the top table before he was sacked in 2005.

Kenny’s masterplan has received a mixed response from the current directors but he has no desire to meet them as a group to articulate his reasons for treating this World Cup campaign as a trial phase.

“Not really, no,” he asserted with a smile. “Listen, it’s not something I’m fixated on.

“From my point of view, I’m just focused on preparing the team well now. I’m not interested in the politics behind the scenes. I never get involved in that.

The main thing for me is that we’ve had good support from everyone in the FAI, really good support.

It will work both ways if Kenny can extract a win in Baku to ensure the full complement of 25,000 tickets are sold for the friendly against Qatar four days later.

Azerbaijan were easily picked off by Portugal 3-0 a few days after they’d held Ireland to a draw in Dublin and Kenny is boosted by the availability of Callum Robinson, who had his gametime in the last window restricted by Covid-19, and Chiedozie Ogbene returning from the hamstring trouble which ruled him out.

As expected, captain Séamus Coleman joins Dara O’Shea on the injured list while Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are suspended.

A combined total of 12 Premier League minutes so far this season for two of his elder mainstays, Matt Doherty and Jeff Hendrick, is nonetheless a worry.

“Some players haven’t kicked a ball from the last window, so it is something you have to weigh up and certainly consider in your selection,” Kenny admitted.

“Someone like Jeff Hendrick, to be fair, always prides himself in his physical conditioning but it isn’t easy when you’re not playing every week.”