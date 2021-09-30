Harry Kane’s second-half hat-trick eases Spurs to win

Europa Conference League: Tottenham 5 Mura 1

Poor Nuno Espirito Santo’s struggle to convince supporters he is the man to get them singing ‘Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur’ and mean it again will not have been greatly enhanced despite the ultimate ease of this European victory.

The saying about only being able to beat the opposition in front of you should be applied here. But Tottenham’s Slovenian opponents in the embryonic Europa Conference League victory were barely opposition, playing their first ever away game in Europe.

Founded in 2012, they did not exist when Tottenham last won a trophy. It has been quite a decade for both clubs.

Mura’s wide-eyed players play in front of 3,783 if they sell out a home match, so imagine their excitement playing in one of the most prestigious 60,000-plus stadiums in world football, though echoing to the sound of tens of thousands of empty seats.

The supporters who braved an inclement autumnal north London evening, a few days after a humiliating thrashing up the road at Arsenal, were treated to early goals before their team lost their way for a while only for Harry Kane to come to the rescue with a second half hat-trick.

The evening started so well as Dele Alli struck from the penalty spot after running clear in the fourth minute to be felled by panicky goalkeeper Marjo Obradovic.

Alli, one of only two players who started against Arsenal, had the dubious honour of being named captain on the occasion of his 50th European appearance.

Giovanni Lo Celso added a second goal with a left-foot shot barely three minutes later. It was a decent strike, but Obradovic could have done more than helping the ball into the net.

Tottenham’s record win in Europe was a 9-0 UEFA Cup thrashing of Icelandic side Kleflavik almost 50 years ago to the day. But any chance of bettering that landmark went in an lacklustre start to the second half when they suddenly looked second best.

And they paid a heavy price for seven minutes of lackadaisical play when Ziga Kous struck a 53rd minute volley to savour from a cleared corner.

Nuno responded by sending on his three star strikers, Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son, abandoning probable plans to rest the best ahead of Sunday’s crucial Premier League visit of Aston Villa. Alli did not look happy at being hooked, rested or otherwise, and made straight for the tunnel.

Kane showed the reserves how it’s done with quality 68th, 77th and 87th minute strikes and calm was restored.

TOTTENHAM: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Romero, Reguilon (Royal 80), Alli (Son 60), Skipp (Hojbjerg 69), Winks, Lo Celso, Scarlett (Kane 59), Gil (Moura 60).

MURA: Obradovic, Gorenc, Marusko, Karnicnik, Sturm, Kozar, Horvat (Lotric 75), Lorbek (Ouro 75), Kous (Mandic 75), Marosa, Mulahusejnovic (Skoflek 63).

Referee: Yigal Frid (Israel)