'It’s set there for someone to be a hero': Shelbourne looking to book Premier League return

Shelbourne can become the first League of Ireland team this season to claim silverware by winning the First Division title against Treaty United.

Three points at Tolka Park would seal Shels’ passage back to the top-flight at the first attempt with three games to spare but they’ve failed to beat Treaty in their previous two meetings.

A 2-2 draw at Tolka in April was followed by William Armshaw’s late equaliser at Markets Field in July. Treaty, too, are eager for the points as the fourth-placed side are just four points adrift of Galway United in second.

But Shels have lost just once in their 23 games this season and Ian Morris, whom Reds Chairman Andrew Doyle stuck with despite last season’s relegation, has pleaded for one of his crew to become a “hero”.

He has a fully-fit and suspension-free squad available for their opportunity to rejoin the heavyweights.

“Our preparation has stayed the same,” the manager emphasised about the build-up.

“Everyone knows their roles for a difficult game but we’ve been keeping clean sheets and scoring at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ll need calmness and the ability to finish at the top end. It’s set there for someone to be a hero.”

Also in the First Division, Cork City travel to Bray Wanderers. Only a City victory at the Carlisle Grounds will keep alive their slim hopes of catching Bray for the final playoff spot but Colin Healy has already started building towards next term, when he admits promotion is the target.

Skipper Gearoid Morrissey, Jonas Hakkinen and Josh Honohan have all returned to training for City but vice-captain Steven Beattie has another week or two left before being available. Cobh Ramblers host Galway United at St. Colman's Park.

In the Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers can continue their march towards back-to-back titles when they welcome fourth-placed Derry City to Tallaght Stadium.

Based upon Derry’s recent splurge, nailing down Dundalk duo Pat McEleney and Michael Duffy for next season, while also hunting Will Patching and Georgie Kelly, this fixture could be a top-of-the-table clash in 2022.

“Derry have been good this season,” Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said of the side managed by Ruaidhrí Higgins. “They'll work extremely hard like they always do and they've some good players.” The Candystripes will be missing Joe Thomson, who serves an additional one-match ban.

Rovers went nine points clear at the summit, with a game in hand, by beating their title rivals St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday.

The Saints travel to Drogheda United in the live televised game intent on keeping within sight of the champions.

“We’d never give up on the title,” said their teenage midfielder Ben McCormack. “It’s not out of reach and we’ll still be going for it until the league is mathematically gone.

“Drogheda beat us up there the last time and we’re itching to get them again. We haven’t lost twice in the league this season and don’t want that to happen.”

Drogs will have midfielder Gary Deegan missing following his red card against Waterford last week, with his manager Tim Clancy still serving out his touchline ban.”

Dundalk will look to maintain their belated revival by winning in Ballybofey to leapfrog Finn Harps into seventh place. Wins over Sligo Rovers and Bohemians have moved the club with the biggest budget in the league away from the relegation playoff spot and they are just four points off fifth-placed Bohs.

Lilywhites boss Vinny Perth has no fears of Duffy’s switch to Derry at the end of the season causing a distraction.

“I certainly wouldn’t be worried about that with Michael,” he said. “As a group, we are really close-knit and really strong together. We have had a difficult four weeks but, hopefully, we’re coming out of it.

“We’re not quite there yet and we could do with winning at Harps.”

Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, David McMillan, Brian Gartland and Wilfried Zahibo are out for Dundalk, with Harps’ attacker Karl O’Sullivan sidelined through suspension. Ethan Boyle, Ryan Rainey, Sean Boyd and Dan Hawkins are doubts.